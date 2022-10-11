Noche Mexican BBQ Celebrating 3 Years With A Series of Events, Including A Day of the Dead Celebration

It seems like yesterday that Noche Mexican BBQ began serving delicious food out of a renovated cathedral on Bardstown Road. But that was three years ago now, and this Louisville hot spot is celebrating its anniversary with a series of events.

“Our Mission is to eat, laugh, make memories and celebrate familia. We are so humbled and honored to be able to deliver our mission across Louisville,” said owner Aaron Diaz in a statement. “We invite you to celebrate our anniversary and honor the beautiful holiday remembering our loved ones.”

Schedule of events:

Oct. 10-24 — Ofrenda Collection: Guests are invited to bring photos of their past relatives framed with their name to be lovingly displayed in a vibrant Noche Ofrenda. Pictures must be framed.

Monday, Oct. 31 — Halloween Beer Release with Galant Fox Brewery and Spanish Fly Barbershop door prizes (6-10 p.m.).

Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Day of the Dead celebration with live music from Mariachi Azteca De Kentucky, and a complementary airbrush artist for Day of the Dead face paintings (6-9 p.m.).

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — Culinary collaboration with locals FOKO and PATRON. Complementary airbrush artist for Day of the Dead face paintings (6-9 p.m.).

* Tickets on sale Friday, Oct. 28 at midnight.

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Live Music with A-corde and complementary airbrush artist for Day of the Dead face paintings (6-9 p.m.).

* reservations recommended

Friday, Nov. 4 — 3 Year Anniversary Fiesta featuring Salsa dancing with Louisville Salsa Underground (11 p.m.-1 a.m.).

