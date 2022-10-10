Newfields Fall And Winter Events Make Indy The Place To Be

Indianapolis is my home away from home and Newfields keeps it poppin’ with fun events throughout the seasons. Happening now are the Harvest Nights “spooky not scary” event and the Monet and Friends Alive at the LUME. I’m including the Christmas wonderland, Winterlights so you get it on your calendar, buy the ticket and take the ride.

Here are the three events:

Harvest Nights (Sept. 30-Oct. 30)

The spooky-not-scary after dark event invites families to wander through fog-filled forests filled with glowing jack-o-lanterns, feel a Ghost Train rumble beneath their feet and explore state of the art projection mapping within Mischief Manor, created within the campus’ century-old mansion. The event’s inventive, high-tech displays are coupled with fall treats like toasted marshmallow bourbon and campfire cocoa to make for an idyllic fall evening.

Winterlights (late Nov.-early Jan., dates TBD)

Now in its 6th year, the fan-favorite holiday event embraces guests all winter to stroll through dreamlike twinkling light displays as the campus is transformed into a winter wonderland. Guests can roast marshmallows over the campfire while sipping spiked hot cocoa and experience artist-curated displays that pay tribute to local and international traditions.

THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet & Friends Alive

This multi-sensory experience is the latest installation inside the nation’s first and largest permanent immersive exhibit in a museum. Guests will walk among the brushstrokes of Monet’s famed Water Lilies and sunrises within nearly 30,000 square feet of floor-to-ceiling digital art. Each visit includes a French-inspired cafe with signature cocktails and curated small plates, an interactive children’s learn and play area and a final gallery featuring original works of impressionist art.

A new pay option allows Newfields visitors to experience all three events for the price of two. Guests can use the pass for multiple experiences within the same visit or take the opportunity to explore the entire campus throughout the rest of the year, making it an ideal early holiday gift for loved ones or the perfect way to pass holiday days off. Yes, to this and be sure to make time to stop in and view the STEPHEN SPROUSE: ROCK | ART | FASHION exhibit and WE. THE CULTURE: WORKS BY THE EIGHTEEN ART COLLECTIVE.

