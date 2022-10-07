Morning Fork to Host ‘The Office’ and Halloween-Themed Brunch in October

Morning Fork is getting into the Halloween Season but not just for spookiness. The restaurant is definitely hosting Halloween brunches, but first they are honoring the bosses among us — the great and the not-so-great bosses. October 12 – 16, Morning Fork will host “The Office” brunch and it is encouraging diners to come dressed in their “favorite professional attire.” So break out the Stacy Adams and Naturalizer pumps, and join Morning Fork for National Boss’s Day with a week of menu items inspired by the crew at Dunder Mifflin. There will be a “Pretzel Day” special and “Kevin’s Famous Chili” breakfast nachos.

Not to forget the real star of October, Halloween, Morning Fork is also doing a week of brunch for the spooky muffins in us all. From Wednesday October 26 – Sunday October 30 Morning Fork invites guests and ghouls to come in their unearthly robes and wraps or any other spooky threads to enjoy good food including: Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls, Short Rib Benedict or the MF’n Breakfast Sandwich in a fun atmosphere decorated especially for the season. Devilishly Delectable drinks will also be served. Monstrous Mimosas or Beastly Bloody Mary’s anyone?

Reservations are not required but recommended. To book a reservation, please visit MorningForkLouisville.com.

