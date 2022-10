LouisvilleLaughs.com SUPERLIST of Local Comedy

Louisville Laughs has agreed to let LEO share their SUPERLIST of comedy. Louisville’s comedy scene is exploding right now and we don’t want you to miss a thing. Check it out:

The SUPERLIST of Louisville Comedy

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Oct. 26

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Evan Frenz and special guest Will Concannon, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — The Virzi Triplets present The Tour Is Lava, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Comedy at Common Haus in Jeffersonville! Common Haus Hall. Free

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Oct. 27

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Hans Kim & Friends, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sketch & Buried, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Attell, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — The Roast of True Crime, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

8 p.m. — Monica Nevi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Derek Sheen and Winslow Dumaine, The Bard’s Town. $10 at the door

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Roast of True Crime, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Dave Attell, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 29

7 p.m. — The Roast of True Crime, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dave Attell, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Comedy in New Albany at Mickey’s Coffee shop and Book Store! Mickey’s. Free

8 p.m. — Monica Nevi, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Bill Boronkay, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — The Roast of True Crime, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. –Dave Attell, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8:30 p.m. — Dave Attell, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Oct. 31

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 1

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: The Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission.

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Comedy at The B.A. Colonial, B.A. Colonial. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver Premium variety showcase, Kaiju. $5 donation suggested

Wednesday, Nov. 2

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 3

7:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove with Robert “Sweatyhands” Day, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

Friday, Nov. 4

7:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Geoff Tate, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Kevin Hart: Reality Check, KFC Yum Center. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Geoff Tate, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9 p.m. — BKE Comedy Experience with Danny Hucks, La Terraza, 654 S. 4th St. Tickets $15

9:30 p.m. – Donnie Baker, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Sarah Colonna, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Geoff Tate, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 6

6 p.m. — Tim Hawkins Live In Concert, Valley View Church. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at Ten20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission.

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Luis J. Gomez and Aaron Berg, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Nov. 9

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 10

7 p.m. — Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour, Kentucky Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — POTT Roast, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

Friday, Nov. 11

7 p.m. — Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour, Kentucky Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg: Back in Louisville, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 12

7:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg: Back in Louisville, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Dale Jones, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — Raanan Hershberg: Back in Louisville, The Bard’s Town. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Damon Wayans Jr., Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Isabel Hagen, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 13

6 p.m. — Brad Upton (Clean Comedy), Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (or Two) comedy open mic, Never Say Die. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Nov. 14

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Nov. 15

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City Funnies, Falls City Beer Taproom. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Nov. 16

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Nov. 17

6 p.m. – Kenan Thompson’s Young Stars Talent Show, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8:30 p.m. – Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Bites open mic. The Bard’s Town. Sign ups at 7:30

Friday, Nov. 18

7:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 19

7:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Nephew Tommy & Friends Comedy Tour, Brown Theatre. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Spencer James, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Michael Blaustein, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Josh Gondelman, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 20

6 p.m. — J. Anthony Brown, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8:45 p.m. — J. Anthony Brown, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Fridays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Thursday Night Comedy Bites. The Bard’s Town. Show at 8 p.m. and sign ups at 7:30.