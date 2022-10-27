LEO Weekly is hiring a part-time distribution driver.

Must have a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, a reliable vehicle with cargo space and availability to drive every other week on Wednesdays starting between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. until route is finished.

Email [email protected] for more information, including pay rate and full details.

Must be reliable and good with communication.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.