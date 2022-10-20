LEO Weekly is hiring a Digital Content Editor to lead the publication’s online coverage.

The Digital Content Editor will develop and maintain the publication’s digital presence, including daily articles, feature stories, slideshows, event listings, and social media posts, with special attention to driving increased traffic and brand visibility. Responsibilities include writing blog posts, creating slideshows, analyzing data and responding appropriately, and overseeing the publication’s social media presence. A successful Digital Content Editor will combine their tech savvy with a passion to create and share meaningful material.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

-Conceiving and writing original articles and slideshows to bring in readers and keep them hooked

-Commissioning photographers to cover Louisville events

-Managing social media, using platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit to connect LEO Weekly content with readers

-Planning daily and weekly articles to draw people to the site on a regular basis

-Check content for accuracy and ensure compliance with copyright and privacy regulations

-Address web, social media, and article complaints from the public in a timely fashion

-Interpreting and adjusting print feature stories and headlines for digital audiences

-Achieving pageview, unique visitor, and other monthly goals set by the publisher

SKILLS:

-Excellent writing and editing skills, with an understanding of the special requirements of writing for the web, such as the use of keywords, hyperlinks, navigation, and the importance of brevity

-Superior spelling, grammar, and punctuation abilities

-Outstanding attention to detail

-Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to work collaboratively

-Strong organizational skills

-Strong online traffic analytical skills enabling adjustment of content production based on site performance and traffic patterns

-Excellent leadership skills

ABOUT US:

LEO Weekly is Lousiville’s only alt-weekly, and the region’s news source for arts, music, food & drink, community-focused stories, and colorful local commentary. Euclid Media Group owns and operates LEO as well as altweeklies in Detroit, San Antonio, Cincinnati, Tampa Bay, Orlando, St. Louis and Cleveland. We offer a competitive compensation package including a 401K and health, dental and vision insurance. Digital content editors can also earn monthly and quarterly bonuses by hitting traffic goals.

If you are interested in this position, please send a cover letter, resume and three writing samples to Euclid Media Group Executive Editor Sarah Fenske ([email protected]). Questions are also welcome.