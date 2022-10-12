LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Nightlife

Best Bar Scene
1. Big Bar
2. ShopBar
3. Chill Bar
Best Club DJ
1. DJ Syimone
2. DJ Sam Sneed
3. Matt Anthony
Best Gay Bar/Club
1. Big Bar
2. Play Louisville
3. Chill Bar
Best Happy Hour
1. The Merryweather
2. Chill Bar
3. Big Bar
Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub
1. The Merryweather
2. ShopBar
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best New Bar/Club
1. Frank’s Whiskey Place
2. Rainbow Room (Big Bar)
3. Hauck’s
Best Place to Dance
1. Play Louisville
2. Louisville Silent Disco
3. Big Bar
Best Place to Find a Date IRL
1. Play Louisville
2. Patrick’s
3. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
ShopBar
(tied for 3rd)
Best Place to Shoot Pool
1. Barret Bar & Grill
2. The Fox Den
3. The Back Door
Best Strip Club
1. Thorobred Lounge
2. Pussycat Lounge
3. PT’s Showclub
