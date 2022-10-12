LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Nightlife

Best Bar Scene

1. Big Bar

2. ShopBar

3. Chill Bar

Best Club DJ

1. DJ Syimone

2. DJ Sam Sneed

3. Matt Anthony

Best Gay Bar/Club

1. Big Bar

2. Play Louisville

3. Chill Bar

Best Happy Hour

1. The Merryweather

2. Chill Bar

3. Big Bar

Best Neighborhood Bar/Pub

1. The Merryweather

2. ShopBar

3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

Best New Bar/Club

1. Frank’s Whiskey Place

2. Rainbow Room (Big Bar)

3. Hauck’s

Best Place to Dance

1. Play Louisville

2. Louisville Silent Disco

3. Big Bar

Best Place to Find a Date IRL

1. Play Louisville

2. Patrick’s

3. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

ShopBar

(tied for 3rd)

Best Place to Shoot Pool

1. Barret Bar & Grill

2. The Fox Den

3. The Back Door

Best Strip Club

1. Thorobred Lounge

2. Pussycat Lounge

3. PT’s Showclub

