LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Local Shops

Best Adult/Erotic Store
1. Cirilla’s
2. Love Boutique
3. Adam & Eve
Best Antique Store
1. Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market
2. Middletown Peddlers Mall
3. Mellwood Antique Mall
Best Bicycle Shop
1. Parkside Bikes
2. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling
3. On Your Left Cycles
Best Chocolate/Candy Shop
1. Muth’s Candies
2. The Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe
and Dundee Candy
3. Schimpff’s Confectionery
Best Car Dealer
1. Neil Huffman Auto Group
2. CTR Used Cars & Service Center
3. CarMax
Best Women’s Clothing Boutique
1. Kathy’s Shoppe
2. Dot Fox
3. Work the Metal
Best Men’s Clothing Boutique
1. Him Gentleman’s Boutique
2. Evolve
3. Vintage Banana
Best Comic Book Shop
1. The Great Escape
2. Pop’s Comics & Collectibles
3. The Destination
Best Consignment Shop
1. Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment
2. Margaret’s Fine Consignments
3. Hey Tiger
Best Vintage Clothing Store
1. Nitty Gritty
2. What The LOU
3. Hey Tiger
Best Furniture Store
1. Eyedia
2. Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Market
3. Bliss Home
Best Instrument Shop
1. Doo Wop Shop
2. Mom’s Music
3. Steilberg String Instruments, LLC
Best Jewelry Store
1. Lackadazee
2. Work the Metal
3. Twisted Images
Best Liquor Store
1. Old Town Wine and Spirits
2. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine
3. The Wine Rack
Best Store for Bourbon
1. Old Town Wine and Spirits Westport Whiskey & Wine
(tied for 1st)
2. The Wine Rack
3. Frankfort Avenue Liquor & Wine
Best Bookstore
1. Carmichael’s Bookstore
2. Half Price Books
3. The Rosewater
Best Hardware Store
1. Oscar’s Hardware
2. Keith’s Hardware
3. Brownsboro Hardware & Paint
Best Health Food Store
1. Rainbow Blossom
2. Whole Foods
3. Trader Joe’s
Best Record Store
1. Guestroom Records
2. Better Days Records
3. Matt Anthony’s Record Shop
Best Wine Shop
1. The Wine Rack
2. Total Wine & More
3. Westport Whiskey & Wine
Best New Store/Business
1. The Umbrella Stand
2. Barret Babes
3. Revolutionary Events
Best Outdoor Sporting Goods Store
1. Quest Outdoors
2. Dick’s Sporting Goods
3. Academy Sports + Outdoors
Best Pet Shop
1. Pet Wants
2. Sandy’s Pet Shop
3. Bourbon City Barkery
Best Skate Shop
1. Home Skateshop
2. Tiny Skate Shop
Best Head Shop
1. Electric Ladyland
2. PUFF PUFF PASS
3. Natural Mystic
Best Tobacco Store
1. J Shepherd
2. Cox’s Spirit Shoppe and
Smoker’s Outlet
3. Nick’s Smoke Shop
Best Place to Buy a Plant
1. Forage
2. Mahonia
3. Frank Otte Nursery and Garden Center
Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift
1. Work the Metal
2. LOUaBull
3. Revelry Boutique + Gallery
Best Place to Buy Vape Products
1. One Love Hemp Dispensary
2. Steel & Leaf LLC
3. Vapor Lab
