LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Food & Dining

New Wave Burritos. Photo via New Wave Burritos Facebook.

Best Appetizers

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

2. Four Pegs

3. Chik’n Mi

Mojitos

(tied for 3rd)

Best Bakery

1. Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe

2. Plehn’s Bakery

3. Nord’s Bakery

Best BBQ

1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

2. Four Pegs

3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

Best Breakfast

1. Wild Eggs

2. Highland Morning

3. Con Huevos

Best Boozy Brunch

1. Le Moo

2. The Merryweather

3. Four Pegs

Best Burger

1. Toasty’s Tavern

2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

3. Grind Burger Kitchen

Best Burrito

1. New Wave Burritos

2. El Mundo

3. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana

Best Caterer

1. Casey Mader – Chef It Up

2. Rosemary’s Catering

3. Four Pegs

Best Cajun

1. J Gumbo’s

2. Lou Lou Food & Drink

3. North of Bourbon

Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern

(tied for 3rd)

Best Chef

1. Casey Mader – Chef It Up

2. Josh Moore – Volare

3. Summer Sieg – Lady Tron’s

Best Chili

1. Four Pegs

2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

3. Check’s Cafe

Best Chinese Restaurant

1. August Moon

2. Double Dragon

3. Oriental House

Best Coffee Shop

1. Heine Brothers Coffee

2. Sunergos Coffee

3. Bean Roastery and Cafe

Best Cuban Restaurant

1. Havana Rumba

2. La Bodeguita De Mima Cuban

Restaurant

3. Mojito in Havana

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

1. Morris Deli

2. Stevens & Stevens Deli

3. Frank’s Meat and Produce

Best Delivery

1. Asian Wok

2. New Wave Burritos

3. Aspen Creek Grill

Best Fine Dining

1. Volare Italian Ristorante

2. Jack Fry’s

3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Best Fish Sandwich

1. The Fish House

2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

3. The Fishery

Best Fried Chicken

1. Royals Hot Chicken

2. The Eagle

3. Mellwood Tavern

Best Food Truck/Cart

1. Bamba Eggroll Co.

2. Good Belly

Hot Buns Food Truck

(tied for 2nd)

3. 502cafe

FlavaVille Food Truck

(tied for 3rd)

Best Guacamole

1. Guacamole

2. El Mundo

3. Havana Rumba

Best Hot Dog

1. Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago

2. Toasty’s Tavern

3. Derby City Hot Dogs

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

1. Louisville Cream

2. Graeter’s Ice Cream

3. The Comfy Cow

Best Indian Restaurant

1. Kashmir

2. Shalimar

3. Dakshin

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Volare Italian Ristorante

2. Ciao Ristorante

3. bar Vetti

Best Korean Restaurant

1. Lee’s Korean Restaurant

2. GOGi 1055 Korean BBQ

3. Sarang

Best Late-Night Bite

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

2. The Back Door

3. Four Pegs

Best Latin Restaurant

1. Seviche

2. Mayan Cafe

3. Mojito in Havana

Best Lunch Spot

1. Lady Tron’s

2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

3. Four Pegs

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Mundo

2. El Nopal

3. Guacamole

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. Safier Mediterranean Deli

2. The Grape Leaf

3. Shiraz Mediterranean Grill

Best New Restaurant

1. North of Bourbon

2. Redbud Dining Room

Square Cut Pizza

(tied for 2nd)

3. Guacamole- NULU

Best Outdoor Dining

1. Chik’n & Mi

2. Captain’s Quarters

3. River House Restaurant and Raw Bar

Best Patio for Pets

1. ShopBar

2. Four Pegs

3. Flanagan’s Ale House

Best Pho

1. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant

2. Pho Ba Luu

3. Vietnam Kitchen

Best Pizza

1. Pizza Lupo

2. BoomBozz

3. The Post

Best Place for a Romantic Dinner

1. Volare Italian Ristorante

2. Jack Fry’s

3. Buck’s Restaurant

Best Ramen

1. Ramen House

2. Chik’ n & Mi

3. Renshoku Ramen

Best Raw Bar (that is not sushi)

1. River House Restaurant & Raw Bar

2. Doc Crow’s

3. Jeff Ruby’s

Best Restaurant: Butchertown

1. Naive Kitchen & Bar

2. Pizza Lupo

3. South Seas

Best Restaurant: Downtown

1. Jeff Ruby’s

2. Repeal

3. Proof on Main

Best Restaurant: East Louisville

1. Havana Rumba

The Village Anchor

(tied for 1st)

2. Malone’s

3. LouVino

Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern

(tied for 3rd)

Best Restaurant:

Germantown/Schnitzelburg

1. Four Pegs

2. North of Bourbon

3. The Post

Best Restaurant:

Clifton/Crescent Hill

1. Volare Italian Ristorante

2. The Irish Rover

3. Time 4 Thai

Best Restaurant: Highlands

1. Jack Fry’s

2. Seviche

3. Ramsi’s Cafe On The World

Best Restaurant: NuLu

1. Mayan Cafe

2. bar Vetti

3. La Bodeguita De Mima Cuban

Restaurant

Best Restaurant:

South Louisville

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

2. Vietnam Kitchen

3. Derby Cafe & Bourbon Bar

Best Restaurant: St. Matthews

1. District 6

2. Simply Thai

3. Mojito in Havana

Best Restaurant: West Louisville

1. The Table

2. Tha Drippin Crab

3. Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant

Best Restaurant: S. Indiana

1. Lady Tron’s

2. The Exchange

3. Red Yeti

Best Salad

1. Green District

2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

3. bar Vetti

Best Steakhouse

1. Jeff Ruby’s

2. Repeal

3. Pat’s

Best Sushi

1. Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi

2. Oishii Sushi

3. Dragon King’s Daughter

Best Taco

1. Taco Luchador

2. I Love Tacos

3. Agave & Rye

Best Take Out

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

2. Simply Thai

3. New Wave Burritos

Best Thai Restaurant

1. Simply Thai

2. Time 4 Thai

3. All Thai’d Up

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

1. V-Grits

2. Heart & Soy – Roots

3. Naive Kitchen & Bar

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

1. Vietnam Kitchen

2. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant

3. NamNam Cafe

Best Wings

1. Four Pegs

2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

3. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ

Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics

Arts & Entertainment

Community

Drinks

Food & Dining

Health & Fitness

Local Shops

Media

Nightlife

Places & Attractions

Services

And LEO’s staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.