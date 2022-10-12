LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Food & Dining

Best Appetizers
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Four Pegs
3. Chik’n Mi
Mojitos
(tied for 3rd)
Best Bakery
1. Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
2. Plehn’s Bakery
3. Nord’s Bakery
Best BBQ
1. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
2. Four Pegs
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best Breakfast
1. Wild Eggs
2. Highland Morning
3. Con Huevos
Best Boozy Brunch
1. Le Moo
2. The Merryweather
3. Four Pegs
Best Burger
1. Toasty’s Tavern
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Grind Burger Kitchen
Best Burrito
1. New Wave Burritos
2. El Mundo
3. Bandido Taqueria Mexicana
Best Caterer
1. Casey Mader – Chef It Up
2. Rosemary’s Catering
3. Four Pegs
Best Cajun
1. J Gumbo’s
2. Lou Lou Food & Drink
3. North of Bourbon
Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern
(tied for 3rd)
Best Chef
1. Casey Mader – Chef It Up
2. Josh Moore – Volare
3. Summer Sieg – Lady Tron’s
Best Chili
1. Four Pegs
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Check’s Cafe
Best Chinese Restaurant
1. August Moon
2. Double Dragon
3. Oriental House
Best Coffee Shop
1. Heine Brothers Coffee
2. Sunergos Coffee
3. Bean Roastery and Cafe
Best Cuban Restaurant
1. Havana Rumba
2. La Bodeguita De Mima Cuban
Restaurant
3. Mojito in Havana
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
1. Morris Deli
2. Stevens & Stevens Deli
3. Frank’s Meat and Produce
Best Delivery
1. Asian Wok
2. New Wave Burritos
3. Aspen Creek Grill
Best Fine Dining
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. Jack Fry’s
3. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Best Fish Sandwich
1. The Fish House
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. The Fishery
Best Fried Chicken
1. Royals Hot Chicken
2. The Eagle
3. Mellwood Tavern
Best Food Truck/Cart
1. Bamba Eggroll Co.
2. Good Belly
Hot Buns Food Truck
(tied for 2nd)
3. 502cafe
FlavaVille Food Truck
(tied for 3rd)
Best Guacamole
1. Guacamole
2. El Mundo
3. Havana Rumba
Best Hot Dog
1. Lonnie’s Best Taste of Chicago
2. Toasty’s Tavern
3. Derby City Hot Dogs
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
1. Louisville Cream
2. Graeter’s Ice Cream
3. The Comfy Cow
Best Indian Restaurant
1. Kashmir
2. Shalimar
3. Dakshin
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. Ciao Ristorante
3. bar Vetti
Best Korean Restaurant
1. Lee’s Korean Restaurant
2. GOGi 1055 Korean BBQ
3. Sarang
Best Late-Night Bite
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. The Back Door
3. Four Pegs
Best Latin Restaurant
1. Seviche
2. Mayan Cafe
3. Mojito in Havana
Best Lunch Spot
1. Lady Tron’s
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Four Pegs
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. Guacamole
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Safier Mediterranean Deli
2. The Grape Leaf
3. Shiraz Mediterranean Grill
Best New Restaurant
1. North of Bourbon
2. Redbud Dining Room
Square Cut Pizza
(tied for 2nd)
3. Guacamole- NULU
Best Outdoor Dining
1. Chik’n & Mi
2. Captain’s Quarters
3. River House Restaurant and Raw Bar
Best Patio for Pets
1. ShopBar
2. Four Pegs
3. Flanagan’s Ale House
Best Pho
1. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant
2. Pho Ba Luu
3. Vietnam Kitchen
Best Pizza
1. Pizza Lupo
2. BoomBozz
3. The Post
Best Place for a Romantic Dinner
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. Jack Fry’s
3. Buck’s Restaurant
Best Ramen
1. Ramen House
2. Chik’ n & Mi
3. Renshoku Ramen
Best Raw Bar (that is not sushi)
1. River House Restaurant & Raw Bar
2. Doc Crow’s
3. Jeff Ruby’s
Best Restaurant: Butchertown
1. Naive Kitchen & Bar
2. Pizza Lupo
3. South Seas
Best Restaurant: Downtown
1. Jeff Ruby’s
2. Repeal
3. Proof on Main
Best Restaurant: East Louisville
1. Havana Rumba
The Village Anchor
(tied for 1st)
2. Malone’s
3. LouVino
Selena’s at Willow Lake Tavern
(tied for 3rd)
Best Restaurant:
Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. Four Pegs
2. North of Bourbon
3. The Post
Best Restaurant:
Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Volare Italian Ristorante
2. The Irish Rover
3. Time 4 Thai
Best Restaurant: Highlands
1. Jack Fry’s
2. Seviche
3. Ramsi’s Cafe On The World
Best Restaurant: NuLu
1. Mayan Cafe
2. bar Vetti
3. La Bodeguita De Mima Cuban
Restaurant
Best Restaurant:
South Louisville
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Vietnam Kitchen
3. Derby Cafe & Bourbon Bar
Best Restaurant: St. Matthews
1. District 6
2. Simply Thai
3. Mojito in Havana
Best Restaurant: West Louisville
1. The Table
2. Tha Drippin Crab
3. Indi’s Fast Food Restaurant
Best Restaurant: S. Indiana
1. Lady Tron’s
2. The Exchange
3. Red Yeti
Best Salad
1. Green District
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. bar Vetti
Best Steakhouse
1. Jeff Ruby’s
2. Repeal
3. Pat’s
Best Sushi
1. Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
2. Oishii Sushi
3. Dragon King’s Daughter
Best Taco
1. Taco Luchador
2. I Love Tacos
3. Agave & Rye
Best Take Out
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Simply Thai
3. New Wave Burritos
Best Thai Restaurant
1. Simply Thai
2. Time 4 Thai
3. All Thai’d Up
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
1. V-Grits
2. Heart & Soy – Roots
3. Naive Kitchen & Bar
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant
3. NamNam Cafe
Best Wings
1. Four Pegs
2. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
3. Momma’s Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
