LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Drinks

Best To-go Cocktails

1. Crowler Catering

2. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine

3. Chill Bar

Old Louisville Tavern

ShopBar

(tied for 3rd)

Best Bartender

1. Alanna Hudson – Rubbies Southside

Grill & Bar

2. Brandon Hayden – Big Bar

3. Katrina Thompson – ShopBar

Best Bar: Butchertown

1. Play Louisville

2. High Horse

TEN20 Craft Brewery

(tied for 2nd)

3. The Whirling Tiger

Best Bar: Downtown

1. Meta

2. Frank’s Whiskey Place

3. Expo

Best Bar: East Louisville

1. Commonwealth Tap

2. Blind Squirrel

3. Amy Z’s

Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg

1. The Merryweather

2. ShopBar

3. Four Pegs

Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill

1. Frankfort Avenue Liquors

& Wine

2. Hilltop Tavern

3. Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

Best Bar: Highlands

1. Big Bar

2. Chill Bar

3. Darling’s

Best Bar: NuLu

1. Taj Louisville

2. bar Vetti

3. Galaxie

Best Bar: South Louisville

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

2. Derby Cafe & Bourbon Bar

3. Ott’s Tavern and Sports Bar

Best Bar: St. Matthews

1. Gerstles

2. Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar

3. Black Rabbit

Best Bar: West Louisville

1. Shippingport Brewing Co.

2. Syl’s Lounge

3. The Palm Room

Best Bar: S. Indiana

1. Pints & Union

2. The Alcove

3. Pearl Street Taphouse

Best Hotel Bar

1. Proof on Main – 21c

2. Library Bar – The Omni Hotel

3. Repeal – Hotel Distil

Best Beer List

1. Sergio’s World Beers

2. Four Pegs

Holy Grale

(tied for 2nd)

3. Atrium Brewing

Best Bourbon List

1. Frankfort Avenue Liquors

& Wine

2. North of Bourbon

3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar

Best Local Brewery

1. Atrium Brewing

2. Against The Grain Brewery

3. Mile Wide Beer Co.

Best Local Craft Beer

1. Atrium Brewing

2. Gallant Fox Brewing Company

3. Against The Grain Brewery

Best Cocktail

1. The Merryweather

2. ShopBar

3. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine

Best Local Distillery

1. Angel’s Envy

2. Michter’s

3. Copper & Kings

Best Dive Bar

1. Nachbar

2. Magnolia Bar

3. Ott’s Tavern and Sports Bar

Best Wine List

1. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

2. LouVino

3. Volare Italian Ristorante

Best Margarita

1. The Merryweather

2. El Mundo

3. ShopBar

