LEO Readers' Choice 2022 Drinks The Merryweather.
Drinks

LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Drinks

Best To-go Cocktails

1. Crowler Catering
2. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine
3. Chill Bar
Old Louisville Tavern
ShopBar
(tied for 3rd)

Best Bartender

1. Alanna Hudson – Rubbies Southside 
    Grill & Bar
2. Brandon Hayden – Big Bar
3. Katrina Thompson – ShopBar    

Best Bar: Butchertown

1. Play Louisville
2. High Horse
TEN20 Craft Brewery
(tied for 2nd)
3. The Whirling Tiger

Best Bar: Downtown

1. Meta
2. Frank’s Whiskey Place
3. Expo

Best Bar: East Louisville

1. Commonwealth Tap
2. Blind Squirrel
3. Amy Z’s

Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg

1. The Merryweather
2. ShopBar
3. Four Pegs    

Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill

1. Frankfort Avenue Liquors
    & Wine
2. Hilltop Tavern
3. Gallant Fox Brewing Co.

Best Bar: Highlands

1. Big Bar
2. Chill Bar
3. Darling’s    

Best Bar: NuLu

1. Taj Louisville
2. bar Vetti
3. Galaxie

Best Bar: South Louisville

1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Derby Cafe & Bourbon Bar
3. Ott’s Tavern and Sports Bar    

Best Bar: St. Matthews

1. Gerstles
2. Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar
3. Black Rabbit

Best Bar: West Louisville

1. Shippingport Brewing Co.
2. Syl’s Lounge
3. The Palm Room

Best Bar: S. Indiana

1. Pints & Union
2. The Alcove
3. Pearl Street Taphouse

Best Hotel Bar

1. Proof on Main – 21c
2. Library Bar – The Omni Hotel
3. Repeal – Hotel Distil

Best Beer List

1. Sergio’s World Beers
2. Four Pegs
Holy Grale
(tied for 2nd)
3. Atrium Brewing    

Best Bourbon List

1. Frankfort Avenue Liquors
    & Wine
2. North of Bourbon
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar    

Best Local Brewery

1. Atrium Brewing
2. Against The Grain Brewery
3. Mile Wide Beer Co.

Best Local Craft Beer

1. Atrium Brewing
2. Gallant Fox Brewing Company
3. Against The Grain Brewery    

Best Cocktail

1. The Merryweather
2. ShopBar
3. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine    

Best Local Distillery

1. Angel’s Envy
2. Michter’s
3. Copper & Kings

Best Dive Bar

1. Nachbar
2. Magnolia Bar
3. Ott’s Tavern and Sports Bar    

Best Wine List

1. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
2. LouVino
3. Volare Italian Ristorante    

Best Margarita

1. The Merryweather
2. El Mundo
3. ShopBar    

