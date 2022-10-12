LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Drinks

Best To-go Cocktails
1. Crowler Catering
2. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine
3. Chill Bar
Old Louisville Tavern
ShopBar
(tied for 3rd)
Best Bartender
1. Alanna Hudson – Rubbies Southside
Grill & Bar
2. Brandon Hayden – Big Bar
3. Katrina Thompson – ShopBar
Best Bar: Butchertown
1. Play Louisville
2. High Horse
TEN20 Craft Brewery
(tied for 2nd)
3. The Whirling Tiger
Best Bar: Downtown
1. Meta
2. Frank’s Whiskey Place
3. Expo
Best Bar: East Louisville
1. Commonwealth Tap
2. Blind Squirrel
3. Amy Z’s
Best Bar: Germantown/Schnitzelburg
1. The Merryweather
2. ShopBar
3. Four Pegs
Best Bar: Clifton/Crescent Hill
1. Frankfort Avenue Liquors
& Wine
2. Hilltop Tavern
3. Gallant Fox Brewing Co.
Best Bar: Highlands
1. Big Bar
2. Chill Bar
3. Darling’s
Best Bar: NuLu
1. Taj Louisville
2. bar Vetti
3. Galaxie
Best Bar: South Louisville
1. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
2. Derby Cafe & Bourbon Bar
3. Ott’s Tavern and Sports Bar
Best Bar: St. Matthews
1. Gerstles
2. Saints Pizza Pub & SkyBar
3. Black Rabbit
Best Bar: West Louisville
1. Shippingport Brewing Co.
2. Syl’s Lounge
3. The Palm Room
Best Bar: S. Indiana
1. Pints & Union
2. The Alcove
3. Pearl Street Taphouse
Best Hotel Bar
1. Proof on Main – 21c
2. Library Bar – The Omni Hotel
3. Repeal – Hotel Distil
Best Beer List
1. Sergio’s World Beers
2. Four Pegs
Holy Grale
(tied for 2nd)
3. Atrium Brewing
Best Bourbon List
1. Frankfort Avenue Liquors
& Wine
2. North of Bourbon
3. Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar
Best Local Brewery
1. Atrium Brewing
2. Against The Grain Brewery
3. Mile Wide Beer Co.
Best Local Craft Beer
1. Atrium Brewing
2. Gallant Fox Brewing Company
3. Against The Grain Brewery
Best Cocktail
1. The Merryweather
2. ShopBar
3. Frankfort Avenue Liquors & Wine
Best Local Distillery
1. Angel’s Envy
2. Michter’s
3. Copper & Kings
Best Dive Bar
1. Nachbar
2. Magnolia Bar
3. Ott’s Tavern and Sports Bar
Best Wine List
1. Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
2. LouVino
3. Volare Italian Ristorante
Best Margarita
1. The Merryweather
2. El Mundo
3. ShopBar
