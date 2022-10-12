LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Community

Best Local Activist

1. Hannah Drake

2. Chris Wells

3. Charles Booker

Best Community Role Model

1. Charles Booker

2. Hannah Drake

3. Dawne Gee

Best Local Athlete

1. Hailey Van Lith

2. Oscar Tshiebwe

3. Olivia Cochran

Best Place to Worship

1. Southeast Christian Church

2. Highland Baptist Church

Holy Family Catholic Church

(tied for 2nd)

3. Bates Memorial Baptist Church

Central Presbyterian Church

The Temple

(tied for 3rd)

Best Place You Wish had Never Gone out of Business

1. ear X-tacy

2. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe

3. Highland Coffee Company

Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics

Arts & Entertainment

Community

Drinks

Food & Dining

Health & Fitness

Local Shops

Media

Nightlife

Places & Attractions

Services

And LEO’s staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.