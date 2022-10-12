LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Community

Best Local Activist
1. Hannah Drake
2. Chris Wells
3. Charles Booker
Best Community Role Model
1. Charles Booker
2. Hannah Drake
3. Dawne Gee
Best Local Athlete
1. Hailey Van Lith
2. Oscar Tshiebwe
3. Olivia Cochran
Best Place to Worship
1. Southeast Christian Church
2. Highland Baptist Church
Holy Family Catholic Church
(tied for 2nd)
3. Bates Memorial Baptist Church
Central Presbyterian Church
The Temple
(tied for 3rd)
Best Place You Wish had Never Gone out of Business
1. ear X-tacy
2. Lynn’s Paradise Cafe
3. Highland Coffee Company
