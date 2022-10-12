LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery
(that is not a museum)
1. Tim Faulkner Gallery
2. Lowber Art Gallery
3. Revelry Boutique + Gallery
Best Local Album in 2022
1. Monsters of Men – Skipping Stone
2. Come Home the Kids Miss You – Jack
Harlow
3. Spaghetti Junction – Routine Caffeine
Best Local Song in 2022
1. “Trust Me” – Skipping Stone
2. “Wet Ass Cookie” – Uncool Randy
3. “Looking Forward” – Anemic Royalty
Best Band/Musician Performing Original Music
1. Skipping Stone
2. Carly Johnson
3. Hot Brown Smackdown
Best Cover Band
1. Most Wanted
2. Juice Box Heroes
3. Supernova
Best Local Comedian
1. Jake Hovis
2. Austin Baker
3. Mandee McKelvey
Best Place to See Comedy
1. Planet of the Tapes
2. The Caravan Comedy Club
3. Louisville Comedy Club
Best Drag Performer
1. Aubrey Jae
2. Gilda Wabbit
3. Salem Vytch-Tryells
Best Karaoke Bar
1. NoraeBar
2. The Merryweather
3. Akiko’s
Best Live Music Venue
1. Headliners Music Hall
2. The Louisville Palace
3. Zanzabar
Best Live Theater Venue
1. Kentucky Center for the
Performing Arts
2. Actors Theatre
3. The Louisville Palace
Best Improv Troupe
1. Extra Crispy Improv Comedy
2. Improv Anonymous
3. Kentucky Bill
Best Movie Theater
1. Baxter Avenue Theatres
2. Xscape Theaters Blankenbaker 16
3. Cinemark Tinseltown
Best Museum
(that is not a gallery)
1. Speed Art Museum
2. Frazier History Museum
3. Kentucky Derby Museum
Best Outdoor Art Show
1. St. James Court Art Show
2. Cherokee Triangle Art Fair
3. Louisville UnFair
Best Performing Arts Group
1. Drag Daddy Productions
The Louisville Leopard Percussionists
(tied for 1st place)
2. Va Va Vixens
3. Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Theater Production
1. “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” by
Drag Daddy Productions
2. “The Sound of Music” by ACT Louisville Productions (Iroquois Amphitheater)
3. “Twelfth Night” by Kentucky
Shakespeare
Best Visual Artist
1. Shawn Marshall
2. John Brooks
3. Damon Thompson
