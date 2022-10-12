LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Aesthetics

Best Barbershop
1. Derby City Chop Shop
2. TEAZ Salon
3. Under the Dryer Salon
Best Body Piercing
1. Twisted Images
2. Tattoo Charlie’s
3. Imperial Tattoo
Best Brow/Lashes Studio
1. Dollface Brows & Beauty
2. The Brow Babes
3. Under the Dryer Salon
Best Day Spa
1. CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center
2. Under the Dryer Salon
3. Amore Skin Care
Best Hair Salon
1. Under the Dryer Salon
2. TEAZ Salon
3. Maeda Salon
Best Nail Salon
1. The Glssry at Dollface Brows & Beauty
2. Under the Dryer Salon
3. First Lady Nails
Best Tanning Studio
1. Under the Dryer Salon
2. Sun Tan City
3. Clique Boutique
Best Tattoo Artist
1. Darin Ennis – Tattoo Charlie’s
2. Travis King – Prophecy Ink
3. Lyndi Lou – Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour
Best Tattoo Studio
1. Tattoo Charlie’s
2. Twisted Images
3. Mama Tried Tattoo Parlour
Best Waxing Studio
1. Dollface Brows & Beauty
2. Jeeka Does It
3. TEAZ Salon
