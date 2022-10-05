Kentucky Shakespeare Invites The Spirits Of The Season With ‘Enter Ghost’

Immersive Hamlet…silent disco…only 36 spots. Theater in Louisville is kicking things up a notch this year.

Kentucky Shakespeare will present their “Enter Ghost. An Immersive Hamlet Experience” inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Participants will utilize silent disco headphones and move throughout the production inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” For this production, Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this one-hour-long sensory event. The writers work with director Matt Wallace to bring their vision to life.

From the release:

“Running time is one hour with no intermission. During some of the experience audience members will wear headphones. This production includes stretches of walking and standing, with periodic sitting stations, if needed. If you need further information, please email [email protected].”

‘Enter Ghost’ details:

October 5-30

Preview performance Wednesday, October 5;

Press opening October 6;

Running Thursdays through Sundays

7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. evening performances; 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.Sunday matinees

Tickets: $25 (includes all fees)

Space is extremely limited⏤only 36 spots per performance.

Performances already sold out:

**October 8 – 7 p.m. performance sold out.

**October 14 – 7 p.m. performance sold out.

**October 15 – 7 p.m. performance sold out.

**October 28 – 7 p.m. performance sold out.

Kentucky Shakespeare Headquarters, 616 Myrtle Street, Louisville, KY 40208

During the ticket checkout process, audience members will be asked if they’d like to make a donation to Kentucky Shakespeare at that time. Donors $20 and above will receive a commemorative Enter Ghost. t-shirt upon arrival at the performance, with one t-shirt per each $20 donation.

