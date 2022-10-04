Kentucky Science Center Highlights Spooky Science and Black Horror Films in October.

October is the month of spooky and weird and the Kentucky Science Center will not be left out of the action. There are several events for the grownups including the Eat Drink and Do Spooky Science (21+) event on October 21.

Before Eat Drink and Do Spooky Science, Kentucky Science Center will be sharing Black horror films in their 4-story digital theatre. This will begin with the documentary: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. The documentary examines the last 100 years of horror films and how they have shaped Black Americans and how new filmmakers are working with the horror film genre to influence the future.

On October 14, join the Kentucky Science Center in a roundtable discussion on Black filmmaking featuring guest speakers, UofL professors Dr. Kaila Story and Dr. Brandon McCormack. A showing of Jordan Peele’s Nope will follow the discussion. The final film in the series will be a showing of Candyman (2021) following the Eat, Drink, and Do Spooky Science event.

Eat, Drink, and Do Spooky Science will be held Friday, October 21 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and space is limited.

Purchase advance tickets at kysciencecenter.org/programs/eat-drink-do-science. Dates and times for the Black horror series are provided below. Tickets for each film are $5 and can be purchased online at kysciencecenter.org/movies.