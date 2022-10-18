Jack Harlow Is Bringing Another ‘No Place Like Home’ Show To Louisville This December

Louisville native and hip-hop wunderkind Jack Harlow is, for the second consecutive December, doing something special in his hometown and labeling the event, “No Place Like Home.”

In 2021, Harlow did five nights at five different iconic Louisville venues — one being as small as an approximate 400-person capacity room — but, this year, the hip-hop star has announced an arena show on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the KFC Yum Center.

Artist pre-sale (sign up here) is set to begin on Thursday, Oct. 20 and general on-sale will begin the following day, Friday, Oct. 21.

The last time Harlow performed in Louisville was during a headlining slot at this year’s Forecastle festival.

The three-time Grammy nominee has experienced a meteoric rise to fame over the last few years. His 2022 album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, features the mega-hit “First Class,” which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and went certified double platinum in Australia and triple platinum in Canada.

Harlow is also expanding his horizons in the entertainment industry: He’s set to host Saturday Night Live later this month, and he even landed a role in the reboot of the film “White Men Can’t Jump.”

