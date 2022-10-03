Jack Harlow and American Express Partner for Exclusive Concert

If you have a connection to an American Express card, the company will be partnering with Jack Harlow to present “Louisville by Jack Harlow.” The event will be a special concert that will happen at Brooklyn Steel in New York on Wednesday, October 12.

The show will be a part of the American Express member week and is being held exclusively for card members. The event is said to “transport fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying homage to the rapper’s hometown of Louisville, KY and give fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists and restaurants.”

The show will be livestreamed on Amazon’s Music’s Twitch channel and those with card membership will have access to a custom collection of merch created by Louisville illustrator and artist Bri Bowers who is known for her paintings of Louisville neighborhoods and local landmarks. Her “Jack Harlow X American Express” collection will the available online and in real life. The other merchandise from the show will be online only. American Express Card Members will have exclusive access to purchase tickets for the concert experience beginning Sunday, October 9 on AXS.com at 11am ET.

“Helping our Card Members create memorable moments is at the core of who we are. And that is especially true when it comes to the epic music moments we are creating for our customers through our deep partnerships with artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo and now Jack Harlow and Ed Sheeran,” said Shiz Suzuki, American Express VP of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing in a release. “From creating unforgettable experiences, to presales for the artists they love, to limited-edition merchandise only few can get their hands on, we work hard to bring Card Members once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

If you don’t have an AMEX card, maybe it’s a good time to get one or borrow your parents’ card.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.