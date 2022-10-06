Here’s The Schedule For The Garvin Gate Blues Festival Happening This Saturday In Old Louisville

The Garvin Gate Blues Festival is returning to Old Louisville (500 W. Oak St.) this Saturday (Oct. 8).

The blues festival is the largest free neighborhood street music festival in Louisville, and proceeds benefit the Kentuckiana Blues Society.

“Countless legendary blues musicians have performed at the Garvin Gate Blues Festival (GGBF) helping to keep Louisville’s blues heritage alive,” said the website. “GGBF seeks to do its part in preserving that history by bringing you banging blues, year after year.”

To hear the music of this year’s line-up, click here. And for more on the history of the festival click here.

Here’s The Schedule:

Facilities Management Services Stage

1-1:45 p.m. — Tailfin Cadillacs

2:15-3 p.m. — Laurie Jane & The 45s

3:30-4:15 p.m. — Da Mudcats

4:45-5:45 p.m. — Miller & The Other Sinners

6:15-7 p.m. — Tee Dee Young Band

7:30-8:15 p.m. — Stella Vees

8:45-9:40 p.m. — Ben Levin Trio

10-11 p.m. — Sheryl Rouse & The Bluez Brothers

Info+ Stage

1:50-2:10 p.m. — Zeno Jones

3:10-3:30 p.m. — Zeno Jones

4:20-4:40 p.m. — Zeno Jones

5:50-6:10 p.m. — The Divine Five ft. Sylvia Walters

7:05-7:25 p.m. — The Divine Five ft. Sylvia Walters

8:20-8:40 p.m. — The Divine Five ft. Sylvia Walters

