The Festival of Faiths promotes cooperation and understanding between people of diverse faith traditions.

The Festival of Faiths will celebrate the power of the story to cultivate purpose, a sense of belonging and definition in our lives. The 2022 Festival of Faiths, “Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection” will happen Nov. 9-12. The festival will investigate old and new stories through the lens of faith. It will also look at how identities are shaped by intersection with religion, culture, politics, heritage and more.

“The Festival of Faiths will examine how sharing stories can foster deep introspection, meaningful relationships and thoughtful action — and the timing of this year’s gathering could not be better,” Sarah Riggs Reed, managing director of the Center for Interfaith Relations and host of the annual event, said in a release. “The festival will commence on the heels of Election Day, offering valuable opportunities to listen, to learn, and to exchange sacred stories, highlighting the abundance of rich stories in our community. We are all connected, and shared stories help us make sense of our complex world.”

Since 1996, when the Festival of Faiths began, it has promoted understanding across faiths, as well as cooperation and action all while celebrating the wisdom contained in the world’s faith traditions.

Here are the highlights of this year’s festival:

INTERFAITH OPENING CELEBRATION

Wednesday, Nov. 9 • 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Assumption

The 26th annual festival kicks off with a free celebration at the Cathedral of the Assumption in downtown Louisville. The service will feature remarks by the Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville, and a performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Newcomer, described by critics as a “prairie mystic.”

FESTIVAL OF FAITHS SESSIONS

Thursday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 12

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Over the course of three days, sessions will feature a diverse lineup of nearly two dozen participants: from a renowned meditation expert to an Indigenous community organizer, from an Old Testament scholar to a political operative turned media analyst, from Afrofuturist performer, storäe michele, to an activist priest — and many more.

Festival sessions include:

Diverse Spiritual Practices

Lessons of Old Stories in a New Context

Changing Story Keepers: Millennials and Gen Zers

An Evening of Sacred Storytelling

Thy Neighbor: Faith, Politics and Radical Acceptance

The Sacred Stories That Connect Us

Significant Stories for Our Times: A Workshop with Matthew Fox

Shifting the Narrative: Transforming Hearts and Minds to Deepen Spiritual Life

Faith and a New Louisville Think-In

MULTIFAITH BLOOD DRIVE

Friday, Nov. 11 • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Muhammad Ali Center

The festival is partnering with the American Red Cross and Muhammad Ali Center to host a blood drive in conjunction with the Festival of Faiths. All are welcome to donate — not just festival attendees — and free parking is available for donors at the Muhammad Ali Center. Register online in advance.

TICKETS & LIVESTREAM

Tickets and passes for the 2022 Festival of Faiths — Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection — are available online at kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone at 502-584-7777, or at the Kentucky Center box office.

The Festival will also be available via livestream on the Festival of Faiths YouTube channel.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Festival attendees will be required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Visit FestivalofFaiths.org for more details about Sacred Stories: Contemplation and Connection.

