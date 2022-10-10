Downtown Partnership, LIBA To Launch S. 4th Night Market

The Louisville Downtown Partnership is teaming with Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) to launch a monthly night-time market series, called S. 4th Night Market.

Night markets are street markets which operate at night, featuring local vendors, food, and musicians, and the ability to leisurely stroll, shop, and eat.

The market will be held every second Thursday of the month, 4-8 p.m., on S. 4th St. between Guthrie St. and W. Chestnut St. The first event in the series will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13.

“We are excited to bring a new event to Downtown and to bring people together in a unique setting,” said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership. “The S. 4th Night Market will provide a new setting to help boost end-of-the-week activity in a festive way, enjoy Downtown, and support local businesses.”

S. 4th Night Market will include retailers, food trucks, and live music. The monthly event will shut down the street to vehicles so that retailers and vendors can utilize the street space and allow Downtown employees, residents, and visitors to participate. The night market series will run through December, ending with a holiday-themed market on Dec. 8.

LIBA will coordinate the registration of retail booths for each month’s market.

“A thriving Downtown is important to all neighborhoods in our city,” said Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of the Louisville Independent Business Alliance. “A great way to celebrate it is with food, fun and shopping that keeps more money re-circulating in our community.”

There are 30 booths available to be reserved. For retailers interested in participating, please visit keeplouisvilleweird.com/event-4988531.

