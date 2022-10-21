Cows were spotted in Cherokee Park
Cows Spotted In Cherokee Park

There are cows in Cherokee Park. According to a MetroSafe report, the cows were being moved from one cattle truck to another at around 9 a.m. when several of the cows (at least 10 according to reports) broke free and ran for the hills (so to speak). Many of the cows are walking around the Cherokee golf course area. 

Videos and Tweets from excited passersby came quickly. It’s not every day that such “big dogs” are running through the park and streets in the middle of morning rush hour in the city. 

While it’s pretty fun to see the cows outside of their usual context, Metro Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong says that people should avoid the cows and try to avoid making any moves that causes the cows to become spooked (ha, good one Cassie, it’s Halloween!) and to disperse causing them to be tougher to catch. 

Hey Bessie and Ferdinand Cow and friends, Leo wants you to feel welcome and to enjoy your moments in the spotlight but Councilmember Armstrong is probably correct, the humans should try to refrain from freaking you out so that you can be on your way to (hopefully) a nice pasture somewhere. 

