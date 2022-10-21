Cows Spotted In Cherokee Park

There are cows in Cherokee Park. According to a MetroSafe report, the cows were being moved from one cattle truck to another at around 9 a.m. when several of the cows (at least 10 according to reports) broke free and ran for the hills (so to speak). Many of the cows are walking around the Cherokee golf course area.

Videos and Tweets from excited passersby came quickly. It’s not every day that such “big dogs” are running through the park and streets in the middle of morning rush hour in the city.

Any cattle rustlers out there? Please report to Cherokee Park. At least 8 loose at Cherokee Park. pic.twitter.com/LWdyUOQPAk — rickbozich (@rickbozich) October 21, 2022

A coworker just sent me these from Cherokee park this morning. What’s going on here? @OlmstedParks502 pic.twitter.com/ZJZ9dmx7ds — Matt (@StonzTwo) October 21, 2022

Cows loose in Cherokee Park? No those are just big dogs. — Timbo Walkins: Twitch Streamer (@TimboWalkins) October 21, 2022

While it’s pretty fun to see the cows outside of their usual context, Metro Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong says that people should avoid the cows and try to avoid making any moves that causes the cows to become spooked (ha, good one Cassie, it’s Halloween!) and to disperse causing them to be tougher to catch.

Hi folks! We know the cows loose in Cherokee Park is exciting, but please stay away from the scene. All the people/vehicles are spooking the cows and causing them to disperse—making it harder to safely contain them. Metro is working to safely contain the animals. — Cassie Chambers Armstrong (@cassie4council) October 21, 2022

Hey Bessie and Ferdinand Cow and friends, Leo wants you to feel welcome and to enjoy your moments in the spotlight but Councilmember Armstrong is probably correct, the humans should try to refrain from freaking you out so that you can be on your way to (hopefully) a nice pasture somewhere.

This is what the cows in Cherokee Park see right now with news crews all around them. Hahahahahaha!! pic.twitter.com/fNz5UgAZoX — Uncle Smooth (@SmoothHoosier) October 21, 2022

My uncle said Louisville basketball wins another championship when the cows come home . They are back 😁😁👇👇❤cards4eva ❤💯. pic.twitter.com/VqaH6r9MVc — Uncle Larry (AKA) = UNC (@Orlando_Larry52) October 21, 2022

LMPD now says the cause was a crash involving a trailer carrying the cows and bulls. Some escaped while they loaded them on to a different vehicle. There’s still dozens of cows being held on this wrecked trailer off Grinstead and Lexington. @WFPLNews https://t.co/eS2KhOdkYI pic.twitter.com/tSdDJ3ZcP5 — Roberto Roldan (@ByRobertoR) October 21, 2022

