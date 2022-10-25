Con Huevos Opens Fourth Location In Louisville

The new Con Huevos location at 2125 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. | Photo via Con Huevos Facebook Page.

Con Huevos, a breakfast and lunch restaurant that serves Mexican cuisine, opened its fourth location on Monday at 2125 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. The restaurant replaces a former Panera Bread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Con Huevos! (@conhuevoslouisville)

The new location’s menu includes huevos rancheros, churros, tres leches pancakes, street tacos, chilaquiles, Cuban coffee, avocado toast and vegan breakfast tacos. According to a press release, all food at the restaurant is made from scratch, and “there is no freezer at the restaurant.”

In a statement, co-owner Jesus Martinez said, “It is a thrill to open our fourth location. When opening the first Con Huevos in 2015, our dream was to bring rich flavors, freshness, and the level of service that is found in Mexican culinary culture to America.”

In the same statement, Martinez’s wife, co-owner Izmene Peredo, said, “My main goal leading the kitchen at Con Huevos is building on the recipes of our heritage and bringing to life the reflection of my love for great cooking.”

The restaurant is also covered with art by Dalid Orozco, who hails from Guadalajara.

The new location is open from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Con Huevos also has three other locations: 2339 Frankfort Ave., 4938 US Highway 42, and 210 W. Liberty Street (inside Omni Louisville Hotel.)

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.