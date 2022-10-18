Camp FurKids To Show Off New Renovations At Open House This Saturday

The newly painted and renovated Camp FurKids is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Previously The Paw Zone, Camp FurKids is conveniently located at 1501 Mellwood Ave. for anyone making their daily commute from East Louisville to Downtown. The doggy daycare will take care of your “fur kid” while you’re at work, and let them have supervised playtime with other “campers.”

Now co-owned by a former Paw Zone employee Jason Starnes, who is thrilled about the recent improvements.

“Working for the previous daycare for a few years, I knew the potential not only for the building but for the community,” said Starnes. “We wanted our renovations to benefit the staff with better working conditions, and the community by brightening up the corner of Mellwood Avenue and Spring Street.”

Starnes said the open house will give everyone a chance to see the recent improvements made to the facility for the dogs, staff and neighboring community. The renovations include a newly resurfaced floor for the pups to play safely on, the installation of large 10 ft. ceiling fans to keep things cool, and most notably, new landscaping and murals outside.

If you’re already impressed, you can register your dog at campfurkids.com and make a reservation when convenient.

