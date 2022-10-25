Cafe Lou Lou Owner To Open New Location In Former Decca Spot

A digital rendering of the mural that will soon be painted on the side of the new Lou Lou On Market.

The owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink is taking over the space left vacant by Decca to open a new concept called Lou Lou on Market. Jared Fox Matthews says his goal is to open by either mid-December or early January.

Lou Lou Food & Drink has thrived for many years in St. Matthews has thrived for years with its New Orleans-inspired dishes like low country boils, gumbo, etouffee, shrimp and grits, and plenty more. The same New Orleans vibe will be carried over to Lou Lou on Market, per a news release. Chef Cristian Garay will add his own spin as well, creating a menu separate from the St. Matthews location.

Lou Lou on Market will also host a separate basement bar called The Stave, focusing on what Kentucky is known for: Bourbon. The restaurant will feature a patio for outdoor dining and drinks, as well as a private event space called the “Lagniappe Room.”

Live Jazz music will happen on a weekly basis. Cocktails will be an elevated spin on signature New Orleans drinks from the classic Sazerac to the unpredictable Hurricane, and some Voodoo Punch just for fun.

“I want to give Louisville the whole New Orleans experience while incorporating the unique flavor of Lou Lou,” Matthews said, “which combines Mediterranean and classic Cajun: Live music, creole flavors, classic New Orleans cocktails w/ a unique twist, hidden rooms, and an overall fun, but elevated dining experience. Nu Lu is the perfect place to make this vision come alive.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.