Big Bad Breakfast Will Open Its Second Louisville Location Nov. 15

Big Bad Breakfast, a Southern restaurant chain that serves breakfast and lunch, will open its second Louisville location on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5050 Norton Healthcare Blvd. It’ll be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The restaurant will replace fine dining restaurant Corbett’s: An American Place, which closed in late 2017.

Big Bad Breakfast’s menu includes dishes like avocado toast, French toast, breakfast crumble, Creole burgers, hot chicken sandwiches and pancakes, plus brunch cocktails like mimosas.

This location’s menu will also include a new dish that honors the venue’s legacy: “Deano’s Scramble,” a dish honoring the late Dean Corbett, will include scrambled eggs, mushrooms, bourbon glazed onions, deep-fried oysters, truffle aioli, dressed arugula and goat cheese crumbles.

Big Bad Breakfast opened its first Louisville location in February at 984 Barret Ave., in the building that used to house Lynn’s Paradise Cafe. Its decor pays tribute to the restaurant’s iconic predecessor: among other things, a mural at the end of the building features the kettle and teacup that used to be part of Lynn’s outdoor decor. A metal sculpture of a chicken is outside the front door, somewhat reminiscent of the colorful animal sculptures that “lived” around Lynn’s exterior.

In a statement, Ritchie said that the new location’s decor will continue that aesthetic.

“We are very excited to share the transformation of such an iconic destination with our guests. We included some of the same eclectic characteristics of the Big Bad Breakfast Barret Ave. location bringing this historic home to life with vibrant colors and playful design. The beautifully covered front porch and the sprawling patio surrounded by 100-year-old maples and sweet bay magnolias are two of my favorite spots for dining,” Ritchie said. “Dean Corbett left a lasting impression on the Louisville restaurant scene, and we hope to create many more memorable experiences over the coming years in this amazing space.”

