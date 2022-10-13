After Hours At The Speed Is Going Full Art Nouveau This October

After Hours is The Speed Art Museum’s monthly night party, and this Oct. 21 the theme is Art Nouveau.

The party is also a celebration of museum’s latest opening: “Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary.” Expect the museum to be full of jazz music, art-making, tasty bites, and gallery talks.

Wearing Art Nouveau fashion is encouraged, and there will be plenty of photo opportunities around the museum.

Schedule:

5:45 – 6 p.m.: A special student performance of Medea from the UofL Theater Department.

5 – 8 p.m.: Art Making for all ages. DIY Flower Crowns/hair clip/boutonnieres.

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary gallery talk with Marcus Mucha, the great-grandson of Alphonse Mucha, and our curator Kim Spence.

6 p.m.: “Riotsville, USA” is screening in the Speed Cinema, tickets sold separately.

6 – 7 p.m.: Join us in the Grand Hall for a lecture from Tomoko Sato, the curator of Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary.

7:10 – 7:30 p.m.: Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary gallery talk with Marcus Mucha, the great-grandson of Alphonse Mucha, and our curator Kim Spence.

7:30 – 9:45 p.m.: Music from Bobby Falk Contemporary Jazz

Every third Friday, the Museum will once again be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. More details coming soon!

