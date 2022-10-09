9 Hiking Trails In Oldham County Worth The Trip

You might want to wait for a break in this cold spell, but fall is usually the perfect time to be outside hiking. And Oldham County, just outside of the Louisville city limits, has a few great options for you.

This is great for those of you wanting to get outside of the city and enjoy a little nature before winter comes.

Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve

12501 Harmony Landing Road

Goshen, Kentucky

This nature preserve has over 9-miles of wooded trails that weave through open grasslands, four year-round springs, waterfalls, frog pond, and a 2-acre woodland garden. They also offer many guided walks with naturalist Jacob Crider and events such as a Fall Birding Hike on Oct. 22, 10 a.m.–Noon; and the annual Grants Giving Timed 5k and Family 3k on Nov. 6, 1–4 p.m.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

6220 Old LaGrange Road

Crestwood, Kentucky

The Yew Dell Botanical Gardens has more than a mile of woodland trails, three ponds, wildlife, and well-manicured gardens. While there, don’t forget to explore the arboretum, castle, secret garden and magical fairy houses. Upcoming outdoor events include in-person workshops such as an Apprentice Plant Walk and Arboretum Ramble on Oct. 22, 1–2 p.m. Theodore Klein, Yew Dell’s originator, loved to “ramble” in the woods. Join Yew Dell staff on this last event as they highlight some of their favorite things on a leisurely walk around the Arboretum.

Morgan Conservation Park

1200 Kentucky 524

La Grange, Kentucky

Oldham County Parks & Rec have some terrific trails to traverse. Discover hidden gems in nature such as fossils and look for animal tracks while surrounded by vivid fall colors by taking a hike through Morgan Conservation Park. There are over 4 miles of trails throughout the park. You’ll find waterfalls, geological outcroppings, and even an old cemetery dating back to the mid-1800’s which contains members of the Abbott family, one of the first families to settle in the county.

Briar Hill Park

7400 E Orchard Grass Blvd.

Crestwood, Kentucky

Also part of OC Parks & Rec, Briar Hill Park, contains 52 acres with ample walking trails. The south fork of Harrod’s Creek meanders through this park eventually connecting to the Ohio River. Take time to consider the stream ecology of the creek as you pause on the trail, taking note of the aquatic species and habitats found there, along with the abundant wildlife.

Wendell Moore Park

1551 N. Highway 393

La Grange, Kentucky

Wendell Moore Park contains 107 acres with a walking trail that makes a 1.9 mile loop around the park. While there, further enjoy the autumn scenery by fishing or picnicking. It also has a two-mile dog park for man’s best friend to enjoy. Upcoming outdoor events include the 360° Chiropractic Turkey Trotter 5 Miler on Nov. 19. The race begins 8 a.m.

The Maples Park

6826 W. State Hwy 22

Crestwood, Kentucky

Several of OC Parks & Rec’s parks contain paved walking trails, as does The Maples Park. This is a 22-acre park owned by the City of Crestwood where you’ll find 2 loops – a paved walking path and mulched walking path. The park hosts such events as the upcoming South Oldham Rotary Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. This family friendly scavenger hunt will include at least 10 stops sponsored by local businesses.

Central Park

312 Mount Mercy Drive

Peewee Valley, Kentucky

Central Park located in the quaint town of Pewee Valley, was made famous in Annie Fellows Johnston’s The Little Colonel series of books. A walking trail sits behind Town Hall and the park marks the grounds of the historic Confederate Home. This will be the site of the CASA Superhero 5k Run/Walk presented by South Oldham Rotary on Nov. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their best superhero costume. Prizes will be awarded.

Oldham County Lewis & Clark Trail

Wendell Moore Park, Maples Park, Central Park

Oldham County Lewis & Clark Trail is the county’s newest trail which incorporates the above three parks, plus Schamback Park in Westport, Longfield Farm, and Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen. You will have to drive the U.S. Hwy 42 portion until you arrive at one of the 6 stops where you can get out and explore your surroundings the way Lewis & Clark did. All sites on the L&C Trail tie Oldham County to the two explorers in some way. Have fun learning about L&C by visiting these Oldham County attractions and completing the Junior Explorer booklet to receive your official Junior Explorer collectible pin.

BATA Kids Adventure Trail

Trailhead at intersection of Hwy 329 & Hwy 1694

The Brownsboro Alliance has just created a new BATA Kids Adventure Trail. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville, the Brownsboro Trails offer hiking and horseback riding in the rustic untouched charm of the Brownsboro community. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the fresh air and quiet woodlands of Oldham County as they connect with nature along this over 14 mile trail system. Trails explore land that connects old roadbeds of a Historic Old Stagecoach Road in addition to offering unique access to the University of Louisville’s Bird Sanctuary. The trails feature three loops in and back from a trailhead at the intersection of Highway 329 and Highway 1694. The new BATA Kids Adventure Trail is a section designed specifically for families and younger hikers to enjoy. Because the trails traverse private property, membership fees are required to protect both landowners and trail users and support trail expansion and on-going maintenance.

