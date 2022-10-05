5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

Friday, Oct. 7

Interstellar Night Market

Galaxie Bar

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

This cosmic-themed market will be host to 18 vendors that include interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), live art making, and live music by ZenPond and SCZ.

Belknap Fall Festival (Oct. 7-8)

Douglass Loop

Free | Fri. 6-11 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Local food and beer, local artists, local businesses and local musicians (including an Elton John tribute act) — yes, this is a neighborhood festival, technically, but everyone is welcome. Now that festival season is winding down in Louisville, we say this sounds like a fun opportunity to get into the community and enjoy the weather before it gets too cold.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Asian Night Market

4th Street Live

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

The Crane House will host its first Asian Night Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. Food trucks will include: All Thai’d Up, Bamba Eggroll Co., Hot Buns, Louisville Sushi, Aeja’s Kitchen and District 6. Performances will include: Association of Chinese Americans of Kentuckiana, Dusk N Dawn (K-pop), River Lotus Lion Dance, Cultura Philippines and Oreya Ou (Chinese traditional dance and belly dance).

Bardstown Arts & Craft Festival (Oct. 8-9)

Bardstown, Kentucky

No cover | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This festival takes place on the Main Street of Bardstown, Kentucky. With over 250 vendors showing wares that include hand crafts, woodworking, pottery, retail, and food. You can also enjoy the beer garden and live music by local artists. For a full list of vendors and a map of the festival, click here.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Louisville’s Great Chili Cook-Off 2022

NuLu

No cover | Noon-6 p.m.

The Great Chili Cook-O has been taking place in Louisville since 1989 and raising money for charities in the process. Not to mention, it’s delicious. This year, the cook-o is being held in NuLu with live music by Soul Circus. So, head down and sample all of the different styles of chili, grab some drinks and enjoy the day.

