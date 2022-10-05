5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/28)

Friday, Oct. 28

Kentucky Waterfall Competition

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6 p.m.

Do you have the one mullet to rule them all? See the best of the best mullets at this competition, and enjoy discounts on Mountain Water ($1 off pints, $2 off liters, $8 6-packs, $30 cases, and 15% off all Mountain Water Merch). Sign-ups at 6 p.m.; competition at 7:30 p.m.

Time Slip Theatre’s ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

PLAY Louisville

$15 | 8 p.m.

Join Time Slip Theatre for a dragalicious edition of Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience participation is encouraged and prop bags will be available for purchase.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Horror Movie Screening Schedule at Gravely

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | Times vary

Gravely Brewing Co. is getting into the Halloween spirit with a week of horror movie screenings. This weekend you can catch screenings of “Night of the Living Dead” and “The Shining” on Friday; “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday; and “Nightmare Before Christmas” followed by “Edward Scissorhands” on Sunday.

Lightsaber Pub Crawl – $15,000 Costume Contest

Multiple locations

Prices vary | 21+

This Star Wars themed pub crawl has over $15,000 in prizes, including free lightsabers (for VIPs). For costume contest details visit: ItsAPubCrawlThing.com/lightsaber. And for bar info, click here: ItsAPubCrawlThing.com.

Sunday. Oct. 30

Last Day of Louisville Hot Brown Week

Multiple locations

$10-$12

Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week has been taking place since Monday, Oct. 24, and the last day to enjoy it is Sunday, Oct. 30. This is your chance to taste local restaurant’s take on Louisville’s signature dish – The Hot Brown. Best of all, every participating restaurant has made the price $10-$12. Time is running out, so try as many as you can before Sunday! For more info on Louisville Hot Brown Week go to: hotbrownweek.com.

