5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)

Friday, Oct. 21

Visit The Refillery at Peace of the Earth

Peace of the Earth

Free | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Halloween Glow Up! – Glow Party and Costume Contest

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 9 p.m.-midnight

Looking for a neon-tastic Halloween Party? Hi-Wire Brewing has you covered. Dance with glow sticks, LED finger lights and glow body paint (all provided) with music by DJ Phantom. Costume contest at 9 p.m., be sure to arrive early as only 20 contestants will be considered.

The Dark Bazaar: Halloween Edition

Common Haus Hall (Jeffersonville)

Free | Noon-6 p.m.

Make a trip to Jeffersonville, Indiana (oOoO! spooky!) and check out The Dark Bazaar. According to the Facebook event page, you can expect “the creepiest goods, speciality drinks, and the spookiest local artists.” Everyone is encouraged to dress up for this Halloween-themed market.

Creepy Things

Idlewild Butterfly Farm

$10 | 6-10 p.m.

Usually home to beautiful Kentucky native butterflies, the Idlewild Butterfly Farm has turned “creepy” for the spooky season. Take a walk through The Spider House to see dozens of web-building spiders, and in the Insectarium you will find stick insects, cockroaches, beetles, praying mantids and other exotic creepy crawlies from all over the world.

Sunday. Oct. 23

Hot Brown Showdown

Waterfront Park (Festival Plaza)

$30-$40 | 1-5 p.m.

The name says it all, taste local restaurant’s version of Louisville’s signature dish at this showdown. Attendees will receive tasting cards for voting and local newgrass-fusion ensemble Hot Brown Smackdown will be performing. Consider it a warm-up event to Hot Brown Week (Oct. 24-30).

