5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/14)

Friday, Oct. 14

Monster Mash 2022 – Benefitting The Arrow Fund

Waterfront Botanical Gardens

$30 | 7 p.m.

Come dressed to impress at this Halloween costume party, benefitting The Arrow Fund. There will be a spooky dancefloor with a live DJ, a costume contest with prizes, fortune tellers, a photo booth, a silent auction and a cash bar. And proceeds benefit The Arrow Fund which helps injured and neglected pets receive treatment and be placed in a home.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Paristown Flea

Paristown

Free | 10 a.m.

The last Paristown Flea of the year is happening this Saturday, but for the first time the new Village Market food hall will be open. At the Flea, you can view more than 65 vendors, and at the grand opening of the new Village Market there are five local, independent restaurants.

Saturday, Oct. 15-16

Butcher Cabin Books Grand Opening!

990 Barret Ave.

Free | 12-7 p.m.

Butcher Cabin Books, a horror-genre themed bookstore, is having its grand opening on Oct. 15-16. Horror-themed food truck Fright Bites will be serving food and drinks, spooky surprises and raffles and if you’re one of the first 20 customers to walk through the door you’ll get a free tote bag. Also worth mentioning, Ultra Pop on Barret Avenue is having a Halloween themed art show on Saturday, from 6-10 p.m.

Via Colori Festival

Big Four Bridge LawnFree | Times vary

Via Colori, a free street painting and chalk art festival, will feature over 100 artists of all ages who will decorate the Big Four Bridge Lawn this weekend. The festival will run on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., including a candlelit walk from 6-8 p.m., and next Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

10th Annual Halloween Art Show!

Planet of the Tapes

Free (21+) | 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Join Planet of the Tapes for this annual Halloween-themed art show with all pieces under $100. Louisville’s Gore Club will be showing a “Killer Clowns From Outerspace,” “Critters” and “Mars Attacks,” starting at 9 p.m. And Fright Bites Food Truck will be “filling your tummies with delightfully spooky yummies!” according to the event description.

