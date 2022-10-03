3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (10/7)

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Garvin Gate Blues Festival

500 W. Oak St., between Oak St. and Garvin Pl.

Free | 1-11 p.m.

This one-day street music festival, the largest of its kind in the city, brings blues music back to Old Louisville this weekend. Sheryl Rouse & The Bluez Brotherz headline.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

What Is Folk? Fest

Zanzabar

$15-25 | Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

Check out three different kinds of folk music (Brazilian guitar, bluegrass, and cumbia) and end the night with a dance lesson.

OMEGA X

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$59+ | 7 p.m.

This 11-member K-pop group continues their first world tour with a stop in Louisville.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.