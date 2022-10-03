3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

The Louisvillanella and Friends Halloween Party

Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road)

$10 at the door | 9 p.m.

This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

My Morning Jacket

KFC Yum! Center

$39-$69 | Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.

The made-it-big hometown rock band plays their first Louisville show in six years, joined by The Louisville Leopards Percussionists and Producing A Kind Generation (PAKG.) Make sure to wear a costume!

Anemic Royalty: Record Release Show

Portal

$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Local party punk band Anemic Royalty will release their newest album, “Wasting Time.” The Histrionics, Antithesis and Zerg Rush will open. There’ll also be a costume contest, and you can expect to see the Anemic Royalty dressed up like other musicians from the Louisville scene.

