3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)

The band Turnstile at a previous Louder Than Life.

Friday, Oct. 21

Turnstile

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m.

As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open.



Saturday, Oct. 22

Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp

Louisville Palace

8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101

A guitar great and Captain Jack Sparrow bring you the blues.



Sunday, Oct. 23

We Were Promised Jetpacks

Headliners Music Hall

$17 | 7:30 p.m.

A beloved melodic indie band, We Were Promised Jetpacks have that scrappy, yet magnetic magic.



