3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/14)

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

TrapSteve: Pardon Me Album Release Party

Never Say Die

Free | 8 p.m.

The up-and-coming local rapper celebrates the release of his latest album, Pardon Me.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14-15

The Big Stomp (formerly PeteFest)

8401 Dawson Hill Rd.

$39-$200 for adults, free for kids under 10 | 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. Friday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday

Lotus, Moon Taxi, Creed Bratton — yes, that Creed Bratton! — and more will play at this two-day festival, which celebrates mental health. If you get there early — like, right-after-this-is-published early — keep an ear out for local favorites Anemic Royalty, who’ll be playing an all-folk cover of Weezer’s self-titled debut album.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

black midi w/Quelle Chris

Headliners

$20 advance, $23 day of | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

I’ll be honest: I can’t really define this band. They’re a hodgepodge gumbo that gets their sound from world music, jazz, post-punk, folk, and, well, a little bit of everything else. Maybe it’s better to go and figure out how you’d define them instead.

