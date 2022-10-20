20 Art Exhibits In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss This November

Dennis Mader is showing at Galerie Hertz in November.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”

Through December

The show focuses on dealing with loss

during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“SELECTED WORKS BY JERRY KONFELDT”

Through Nov. 30

Exhibition of still life and action photography.

Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana

820 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

sointoart.org

“COLLECTIVE RESISTANCE: THE POLITICS OF PERSONHOOD”

Through Nov. 12

Juried exhibition on personal politics.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“OVER THE MOON: THE ECLECTIC ART OF ANN FARNSLEY”

Nov. 3-Jan. 7

Art by the Vevay, Indiana, resident who died in 2021.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

OPEN STUDIO 2022 JURIED EXHIBIT

Through Nov. 19

Artists who were part of the 9th annual

Open Studio event.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts, UofL

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXHIBIT

Nov. 19-through January

Work by Dennis Mader, Cheryl Chapman

and Kevin Lippy.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;

most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“TIME AND PLACE”

Through Nov. 12

Glass art, photography and mixed media

by Ed Johannemann.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“JUST PUSHING PAINT”

Through Dec. 31

CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

kcaah.org

“DIVIDED WE FALL”

Through Nov. 6

The 2022 KMAC Triennial exhibition featuring

11 artists with ties to Kentucky.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“OLD FRIENDS, NEW WORK”

Nov. 5-30

Featuring new drawings by Bob Lockhart and

sculptures by Bill Kolok.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”

Through Dec. 31

A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives

featuring art, music and pop culture.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

sluggermuseum.org

“TO CARVE A CONSTELLATION”

Through Dec. 3

New interdisciplinary visual art by

former Louisvillian Vinhay Keo.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“WHAT LIFTS YOU”

Through Dec. 31

Work by Kelsey Montague inspired

by Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”

Through Dec. 16

Posters by the late graphic designer and

photographer Julius Friedman.

Photographic Archives

Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

louisville.edu

“IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR”

Nov. 4-27

Trompe l’oeil ceramics by Suzanne

Sidebottom, her sister, graphic artist Beth Sharpe and son-in-law, painter Clark Filio.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;

Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“ART FROM THE COLLECTION OF DARIO AND MADELINE COVI”

Through Nov. 5

Exhibition of art owned by the late

UofL professor Dario Covi

and his wife Madeline.

Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville

104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu

“ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY”

Through Jan. 22

Exhibition on a master of the Art Nouveau poster.

“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”

Through Feb. 26

In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum is showing works by the former Louisvillian.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-

Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“LIFE IS WEIRD”

Nov. 4-Dec. 24

Debut solo exhibition by Robyn Gibson.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

