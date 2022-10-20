20 Art Exhibits In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss This November

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”
Through December
The show focuses on dealing with loss
during the pandemic.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“SELECTED WORKS BY JERRY KONFELDT”
Through Nov. 30
Exhibition of still life and action photography.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana
820 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
sointoart.org
“COLLECTIVE RESISTANCE: THE POLITICS OF PERSONHOOD”
Through Nov. 12
Juried exhibition on personal politics.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“OVER THE MOON: THE ECLECTIC ART OF ANN FARNSLEY”
Nov. 3-Jan. 7
Art by the Vevay, Indiana, resident who died in 2021.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
OPEN STUDIO 2022 JURIED EXHIBIT
Through Nov. 19
Artists who were part of the 9th annual
Open Studio event.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts, UofL
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
louisville.edu/cressman
ANNUAL HOLIDAY EXHIBIT
Nov. 19-through January
Work by Dennis Mader, Cheryl Chapman
and Kevin Lippy.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;
most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“TIME AND PLACE”
Through Nov. 12
Glass art, photography and mixed media
by Ed Johannemann.
Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“JUST PUSHING PAINT”
Through Dec. 31
CJ Fletcher solo exhibition.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
kcaah.org
“DIVIDED WE FALL”
Through Nov. 6
The 2022 KMAC Triennial exhibition featuring
11 artists with ties to Kentucky.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“OLD FRIENDS, NEW WORK”
Nov. 5-30
Featuring new drawings by Bob Lockhart and
sculptures by Bill Kolok.
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
koreartgallery.com
“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”
Through Dec. 31
A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives
featuring art, music and pop culture.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
800 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
sluggermuseum.org
“TO CARVE A CONSTELLATION”
Through Dec. 3
New interdisciplinary visual art by
former Louisvillian Vinhay Keo.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“WHAT LIFTS YOU”
Through Dec. 31
Work by Kelsey Montague inspired
by Muhammad Ali.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“THE EARLY POSTER DESIGNS OF JULIUS FRIEDMAN, 1865-1980”
Through Dec. 16
Posters by the late graphic designer and
photographer Julius Friedman.
Photographic Archives
Archives & Special Collections, Ekstrom Library, UofL
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
louisville.edu
“IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR”
Nov. 4-27
Trompe l’oeil ceramics by Suzanne
Sidebottom, her sister, graphic artist Beth Sharpe and son-in-law, painter Clark Filio.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;
Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“ART FROM THE COLLECTION OF DARIO AND MADELINE COVI”
Through Nov. 5
Exhibition of art owned by the late
UofL professor Dario Covi
and his wife Madeline.
Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville
104 Schneider Hall
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu
“ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY”
Through Jan. 22
Exhibition on a master of the Art Nouveau poster.
“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”
Through Feb. 26
In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum is showing works by the former Louisvillian.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”
Through April 30
Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-
Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“LIFE IS WEIRD”
Nov. 4-Dec. 24
Debut solo exhibition by Robyn Gibson.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art
