10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (10/31)

Downtown Day of the Dead will be held at Fourth Street Live!

MONDAY, OCT. 31

University Symphony Orchestra Spooktacular

Comstock Concert Hall (105 W. Brandeis Ave.)

Free | 8 p.m.

Join UofL’s “undead” student conductors for a free night of music by Danny Elfman, Edvard Grieg, Igor Stravinsky, Gustav Holst, John Williams and more.

Halloween Night w/ Batwizard

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

The recurring Metal Monday series returns for an especially spooky night.

Halloween Concert (21+)

21st in Germantown

$5 | 8 p.m.

Wear a costume to this metal/rock show, which will feature headliner Blood and Steel, plus Daeodon and Revel Rebel.

The Monday Mic (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

If you need a break from raucous, late-night Halloween parties, this weekly open mic comedy show may be what you’re looking for. (To sign up to perform, email [email protected])

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

Dia De Los Muertos at Noche

Noche Mexican BBQ

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Get free airbrush makeup, enjoy drink specials, listen to live mariachis and celebrate the Day of the Dead at Noche, which is hosting five nights of events this week.

Open Mic Night with Louisville Laughs

Falls City Brewing Co.

Free | 7:30-9 p.m.

Check out more free comedy and local beer. (Email [email protected] to sign up to perform.)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Downtown Day of the Dead

Fourth Street Live!

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with mariachi music, face painting, ofrendas, dancing and more.

Goodmorning Valentine / Fiona Kimble / Tender Mercy

Mag Bar

$7 | Doors at 7:30 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.

Three singer-songwriters hit the stage for a gentle night at Mag Bar.

Feelin’ Myself Wednesday

Dasha Barbours (217 E. Main St.)

Free | Happy hour 6-8 p.m., party from 8 p.m. – midnight

The Southern restaurant, which moved downtown earlier this year, is hosting “a happy hour event that was created for the working professional” who is “looking for a good vibe before calling it a night.”

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Rooftop Silent Disco at 8UP

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

$5 | 8 p.m. – midnight

Dance for hours above downtown Louisville.

