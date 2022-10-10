10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)

Monday, Oct. 17

Acro Jam in the Park

Waterfront Park

Free | 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view.

Trivia

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Shake off the cobwebs that the weekend left in your brain at Gravely’s weekly trivia night.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Music Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Are you a TV geek? Join Greg Welsh at Planet of the Tapes for a night of TV trivia. This is a 21+ event with limited seating. Gather a team of up to six and play for special prizes.

Dragula Trivia

Chill BAR Highlands

Free | 8 p.m.

In honor of “The Boulet Brothers Dragula” (an international show with the aim of finding the world’s next Drag Supermonster), Chill BAR is hosting a Dragula trivia night to see if you embody the three main elements of Dragula: Filth, Horror, and Glamor.

Phoenix Hill Farmers Market

1007 E. Jefferson St.

Free | 3-6 p.m.

Get some farm-fresh ingredients for that fall stew at this Farmer’s Market. You can also get a coffee from the Collide Coffee Project food truck.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Live Music by Scott T. Smith

The Mellwood Tavern

Free | 8:30 p.m.

This Wednesday head to Louisville’s longest operating tavern (Mellwood Tavern established in 1885) for two sets of solo acoustic music by Scott T. Smith.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Grand Opening of The Refillery at Peace Of The Earth

801 E. Market St.

Free | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peace Of The Earth, the eco-friendly shop in NuLu, is hosting a grand opening for its new addition — The Refillery. The Refillery will sell several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products by the ounce. Swing by the shop during its first day and receive free samples and 15% off orders. The first 20 customers get one free glass bottle or jar of their choice.

Family Feud-Style Trivia at Mile Wide

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

This unique take on trivia features “Family Feud” style rules: six rounds of questions with three questions in each round. Between each round, there’s a bonus question, a halftime question, and at the end of the game, a final question.

TAJ Karaoke!

TAJ Louisville

Free | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

If by Wednesday you need to sing your heart out to feel better, head to TAJ Louisville for their weekly, late-night Karaoke sessions. (21+)

Friday, Oct. 21

Time Slip Theatre’s ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

PLAY Louisville

$15 | 8 p.m.

A little over $10 (oops!), but well worth it. Join Time Slip Theatre for a dragalicious edition of Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience participation is encouraged and prop bags will be available for purchase.

