10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (10/10)

Monday, Oct. 10

Trivia!

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

After a long Monday, head to Gravely for a brew with a beautiful view of Downtown Louisville. And starting at 7 p.m., you can test your knowledge with trivia.

Monnik Beer Company KY Proud Series Release

Monnik Beer Company

No cover | 5 p.m.

For seven years straight, Kentucky Proud has partnered with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers to create limited releases of beers made with locally-grown ingredients. It’s called the Kentucky Proud Beer Series and this year Monnik Beer Company has a collaboration with Shippingport Brewing. Celebrate the release of this beer which is described by Monnik as “a brown ale brewed with butternut squash from Rootbound Farms.”

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Sorry, Eric, Deep Above, Spinoza, The Dead Speak

Mag Bar

$7 | 8 p.m.

See live rock music at Old Louisville’s favorite dive bar — Mag Bar. Bands include Deep Above, Spinoza, Sorry, Eric (from Cincinnati) and The Dead Speak.

Phoenix Hill Farmers Market

1007 E. Jefferson St.

Free | 3-6 p.m.

Get some farm-fresh ingredients for that fall stew at this Farmer’s Market. You can also get a coffee from the Collide Coffee Project food truck.

Movie Trivia with Greg!

Planet of Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Do you think you know more movie trivia than Greg? Impossible! But you can test your movie trivia at this event where teams of six can win special prizes. Seating is limited so arrive early (21+).

Wednesday, Oct. 12

TAJ Karaoke!

TAJ Louisville

Free | 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

If by Wednesday you need to sing your heart out to feel better, head to TAJ Louisville for their weekly, late-night Karaoke nights. (21+)

South 4th Night Market

Near 4th & Chestnut

Free | 4-8 p.m.

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) is launching a monthly night-time market series featuring local vendors, food, and musicians. The market will be held every second Thursday of the month, 4-8 p.m., on S. 4th St. between Guthrie St. and W. Chestnut St.

Nate Smith

PBR Louisville

$10 | 8 p.m.

And after you’re done hanging out at the Night Market, head to PBR Louisville for live music by Nashville’s Nate Smith, who is described on PBR’s Facebook as “a mix of gritty backwoods soul, rock ‘n’ roll swagger and velvet-thunder vocals.”

Friday, Oct. 14

LBA Lawlapalooza 2022

Vernon Lanes

$10-$15 | 6:30-11 p.m.

Vernon Lanes, a bowling alley which was recently visited by rock-god Jack Black, will be hosting a battle of the bands with teams from Louisville’s legal community. The proceeds from this lawyer edition of battle of the bands will benefit the Judge Ellen B. Ewing Foundation, which funds summer fellowships for UofL law students working in the areas of family law, domestic violence and spouse abuse and HIV/AIDS.

Portal Presents: miniBEAST + Galactic Spectre + Satellite Twin

1512 Portland Ave.

$10-$12 | 7 p.m.

See some live music from miniBEAST, Galactic Spectre, and Satellite Twin at this hopping spot in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $10, day of show tickets are $12.

