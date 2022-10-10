10 Halloween Events In Louisville That Aren’t Haunted Houses

This year, Halloween falls on a Monday. If school or work obligations preclude you from celebrating on the night of, fear not (unless you like fear, which would be seasonably suitable) — there are plenty of events in Louisville the weekend before to whet your appetite for all things spooky and scary. The only problem is deciding which one(s) to go to!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Halloween Balloon Glow

Lynn Family Stadium

$10-$15 | 6-10 p.m.

Trick-or-treating, hot air balloons, tethered rides, inflatables, food and live music at this family-friendly event, which also runs on Thursday.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Spirit Ball

Conrad-Caldwell House Museum

$200 | 7-11 p.m.

If you’re looking for a luxury Halloween experience, you’ll find it at this fundraiser for the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum. Prepare for tarot readings, seances, a DJ, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

Ultimate Halloween Fest: Halloween Parade & Festival

Paristown (parade starts at Baxter and Broadway intersection)

Free parade admission, $5 advance festival admission, $10 day of | Noon – 11 p.m. (parade at 6 p.m.)

After two years away, this free Halloween parade and fun family-friendly festival will return to Paristown with live music, vendors, contests, inflatables and other spooky seasonal fun.

The Rocky Horror Show

PLAY Louisville

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Do the Time Warp all through the night with this performance (not a livecast) of the cult classic movie musical. (Note: book a table or booth at the link for guaranteed seating, though admission to the show is a separate charge.)

Fright Night

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops (New Albany, IN)

$13 advance GA, $15 at the door | Doors at 6:45 p.m., bell time at 7:30 p.m.

Local hardcore music (Taken Lives, Ghost Bomb, Prayer Line and Sacred Sorrow) meets local wrestling. (You can check out the official event playlist here.) Wear a costume or get professional horror makeup onsite from SFX artist Lucy Phurr.

OVW: No Rest For The Wicked

Davis Arena (4000 Shepherdsville Rd.)

$12-$16 (ages 9 and up, kids under 8 free) | 7 p.m.

Perhaps the spookiest of OVW’s regular themed events, this wrestling show will feature the company’s evil legion, “The Fallen” (plus other wrestlers, of course.) Watch “Demon Marquis of Hell” Amon, “The Nephilim” D’Mone Solavino, Reverend Ronnie Roberts and ZDP do their thing on a night that suits them perfectly.

Pup-O-Ween

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 3-6 p.m., signup from 3-4:30, contest at 4:30

Dress up your dog(s) to win prizes or just check out the adorable competitors. (Take a look at some of last year’s competitors here.)

My Morning Jacket

KFC Yum! Center

$39-$69 | Doors at 6 p.m.

The popular band returns to Louisville for their first hometown show in six years — a “Halloween costume ball and celebration” with PAKG and The Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

CarnEvil Halloween Party

Fourth Street Live!

$30+ | Doors at 8 p.m.

This carnival-themed, adults-only Halloween party will feature a costume contest with cash prizes and live entertainment.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Halloween Drag Brunch

Le Moo

$40 | Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Dusty Ray Bottoms, Eris Jolie, Kora Sline and Zsa Zsa Gabortion will perform a spooktacular drag show.

