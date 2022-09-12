Ultimate Halloween Fest Announces Full 2022 Event Schedule

Utimate Halloween Fest, the annual Halloween festival that has events in Pope Lick Park and Paristown, recently announced its schedule for this season.

This year, the festival has new attractions, including a “30-minute outdoor immersive horror escape, for those seeking a scary experience.” It essentially combines the puzzles of an escape room with the festival’s typical Pope Lick Monster-themed haunted outdoor attraction.

That’s part of the “main” event, a festival at Pope Lick Park that also features indoor escape games, a jack-o-lantern light show, tarot readings, and other activities.

Here’s the rundown of all of the events that Ultimate Halloween Fest is offering this season. (Note: some of the activities charge separate fees.)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Spookshow Spectacular

Pope Lick Park

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

Enjoy the thrills and chills of the “Spookshow Spectacular,” a theater show that combines magic and spooky stories based on local legends.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Oktoberfest

Pope Lick Park

$10 | 7-11 p.m.

Eat German food, listen to live polka music, watch the movie “Young Frankenstein” and donate teddy bears for kids at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Silver Screams

Christy’s Garden (Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | Movie begins at dusk

Watch “Dracula” (1931) on an outdoor movie screen.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

Spookshow Spectacular

Pope Lick Park

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

Enjoy the thrills and chills of the “Spookshow Spectacular,” a theater show that combines magic and spooky stories based on local legends.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

The Great Pumpkin Night

Pope Lick Park

$10 | 8-11 p.m.

Watch the “The Addams Family,” choose a pumpkin, decorate it for a contest and eat fall foods. Decorated pumpkins will be donated to a local hospice.

Silver Screams

Christy’s Garden (Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | Movie begins at dusk

Watch “The Wolf Man” on an outdoor movie screen.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

Spookshow Spectacular

Pope Lick Park

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

Enjoy the thrills and chills of the “Spookshow Spectacular,” a theater show that combines magic and spooky stories based on local legends.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Pope Lick Chili Cookoff

Pope Lick Park

$10 (BOGO admission with a canned food item) | 8-11 p.m.

Exactly what it sounds like: taste chili, then vote on the winner. Nick Dittmeier and The Sawdusters will play live music, and the original “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will play on a 40-foot screen. There’ll also be a canned food drive to benefit Dare to Care.

Silver Screams

Christy’s Garden (Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | Movie begins at dusk

Watch “The Invisible Man” on an outdoor movie screen.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Spookshow Spectacular

Pope Lick Park

$5 | 8-11 p.m.

Enjoy the thrills and chills of the “Spookshow Spectacular,” a theater show that combines magic and spooky stories based on local legends.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Great Horror Night

Pope Lick Park

$10 | 8-11 p.m.

Come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab: a live production of “The Rocky Horror Show.” (We’re shivering with antici…..pation.) There’ll also be an auction of horror-themed artwork; proceeds will benefit Fund for the Arts. Then, you’ll be able to watch “Little Shop of Horrors” on a 40-foot movie screen.

Silver Screams

Christy’s Garden (Old Forester’s Paristown Hall)

Free | Movie begins at dusk

Watch “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein” on an outdoor movie screen.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

Halloween Balloon Glow

Lynn Family Stadium

$15 (kids 2 and under are free) | 6-10 p.m.

Trick-or-treat among hot air balloons on the field, take a tethered hot air balloon ride (for an additional fee), listen to live music, wear a costume, play on inflatables and more.

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

Halloween Balloon Glow

Lynn Family Stadium

$15 (kids 2 and under are free) | 6-10 p.m.

Trick-or-treat among hot air balloons on the field, take a tethered hot air balloon ride (for an additional fee), listen to live music, wear a costume, play on inflatables and more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Halloween Parade & Festival

Broadway, Paristown entertainment district

Price TBD | 12-11 p.m., parade at 6 p.m.

There’ll be, of course, a parade, plus inflatables, food, a pumpkin pie eating contest, a pumpkin derby, live music and more. (Fill out this form if you want to join the parade.)

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Pup-r Treat

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Price TBD, pets free | 3-7 p.m.

Decorate your dog for a costume contest, then take them trick or treating on-site.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

Pumpkin Smash

Pope Lick Park

$10 | 8-11 p.m.

After Halloween, get rid of your pumpkins in a fun way — by smashing them (before watching the 1999 movie “Sleepy Hollow”!) The smashed pumpkins will go to a local composting organization.

