Two People Test Positive for West Nile Virus In Jefferson County

Two people in Jefferson County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first human cases in Louisville this year.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) said in a statement that they are continuing to find mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in the following ZIP codes: 40208 and 40215.

“We urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus,” said Connie Mendel, senior deputy director at LMPHW. “Please wear insect repellant and dress in long sleeves and pants if you’re going to be outside during dusk and dawn.”

While the last West Nile-related death in Louisville occurred in 2019, the virus can still cause serious neurological illnesses for 1% of people infected. The elderly and people with medical conditions are at greater risk for serious side effects.

Mosquito Fogging In Louisville

LMPHW announced that it would be fogging certain areas to reduce the amount of disease-carrying mosquitoes in the following areas:

You can find a map of the locations where fogging will take place here.

Prevent Mosquito Breeding Grounds

LMPHW asks that citizens help reduce the amount of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.



To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood, call Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000. And to learn more about mosquito fogging in Louisville, call the mosquito hotline at 502-574-6641, or visit the department’s website.

