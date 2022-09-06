Two Louisville Haunted Attractions Named to Industry’s “Top Haunts” List

The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the national organization for the scare attraction industry, announced today that two Louisville-area scare attractions have been certified for its annual ​​“Top Haunts” list.

The Haunted Hotel (3000 S. 4th St.) and The Devil’s Attic (647 W. Hill St.) were recognized for their work “related to the mission of HAA — to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts,” according to a press release.

In a statement, HAA president Spencer Terry said, “The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety. The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety.”

The Haunted Hotel opened Labor Day weekend and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets range from $25-$65 depending on the date and level of access.

The Devil’s Attic opens for the season this Friday, Sept. 9, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets range from $25-$35.

The list also includes two other haunted attractions in Kentucky: USS Nightmare in Newport and Sinister Tombs Haunted House in Eastview.

