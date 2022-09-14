Thorns & Roses: The Worst, Best, and Most Absurd in Louisville News

THORN: UK’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ Riots

UK’s football team beat up on Florida on Sept. 10 and, predictably, hoards of drunk college kids dressed in their frat boy best descended on Lexington’s State Street to light couches on fire and flip somebody’s car. Despite the clear mayhem, the disregard for law and order and the damage to public property, there was no tear gas or pepper balls and no arrests were made. Meanwhile, in Louisville, protesters are still facing charges for peaceful acts of civil disobedience. In Kentucky, protesting the killing of a Black woman by the police is considered a riot. But a bunch of white kids flipping cars because their sports ball team won? Boys will be boys.

THORN: Protesters Still Being Prosecuted

Following federal charges against four LMPD officers over the killing of Breonna Taylor — charges that included revelations about officers lying to secure a warrant — new life was breathed into calls to drop remaining charges against protesters who called for justice after her death. However, according to reporting by the Courier Journal, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell says the remaining 170 cases don’t meet his o ffice’s “criteria for dismissal” and will be prosecuted. A group fo 26 protesters who blocked o the Clark Memorial Bridge in June 2020 are scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 3.

ROSE: Big Name Concerts Donating To Flood Relief

Eastern Kentucky needs all the help it can get after July’s deadly floods. Oct. 11’s Kentucky Rising concert in Lexington featuring country stars Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam will donate 100% of net proceeds to flood recovery in Eastern Kentucky. And here in Louisville, Bourbon & Beyond will donate all proceeds from lawn chair passes to the American Red Cross of Kentucky to help with flood relief.

ROSE: Eight Days of Music Fests

For the first time since 2019, Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life will be on back-to-back weekends. After COVID wrecked concerts and events for such a long time, this will be a boon for the local economy, from the biggest players in the tourism industry to the small food truck who banks on these events to stay in business.

