The World’s First Heart Transplant Recipient To Play Professional Soccer Is Coming To Lynn Family Stadium

Simon Keith, a former professional British/Canadian soccer player who underwent his first heart transplant in 1986 and a second one in 2019, is coming to Lynn Family Stadium as part of the “Change of Heart” soccer event.

Keith played soccer until 1990, becoming the first athlete to play a professional sport after having a heart transplant.

The event is hosted by Donate Life KY, a nonprofit formed to establish a statewide educational and organ procurement network.

According to a statement by Donate Life KY, men are the least likely to register as donors — a trend that the group hopes to change.

“With Keith’s background as a professional soccer player and the sport’s explosion in popularity in Louisville, the event comes at a perfect time,” said Donate Life KY in a statement. “In Kentucky, of the 1,000 people awaiting a life-saving organ transplant, 625 are men.”

Keith is one of the longest-living organ transplant recipients in history, and will speak to his experience as a double heart transplant recipient.

To register as an organ donor, click here.

Donate Life KY ‘Change of Heart’ Soccer Event

Thursday, Sept. 8

Lynn Family Stadium

Arrive by 5:45 p.m.

*Masks encouraged

