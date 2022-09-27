The St. James Court Art Show and UnFair Art Show Start Friday

The 66th annual St. James Court Art Show is back, starting on Friday, Sept. 30 and lasting through the weekend.

The art show takes place in St. James Court, surrounded by a beautiful collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville. The juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show hosts over 600 artists from around the United States, using 17 different artistic mediums.

Since the show takes place over 4-square blocks, here’s a helpful map to orient yourself.

UnFair Art Show

Surprisingly, that isn’t the only art show happening in Old Louisville this weekend. There’s also the UnFair Art Show at Mag Bar.

Started in 1997, the UnFair Art Show was created to support the more subversive art that might not be welcome at the St. James Art Show. Hosted right next door at Mag Bar, the locally focused show hosts a “eclectic mix of creative minds that participate include a wide variety of styles and techniques,” according to the website.

For more information on the artists appearing at the UnFair, click here.

