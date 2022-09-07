The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24

“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.

Also, it is said that “all the cool people will be there.” Sounds like a good time — better than hanging with marauders, bandits and other ne’er-do-wells. Plus cool people always have cool stuff.

This month, the event will happen on Sept. 24th at 4 p.m. at Joe Creason Park. The market usually sets up near the tennis courts at picnic tables.

Folks can bring food to share. Stuff (books, music, crafts, furniture, plants, etc) is of course, welcome. If you’re talented, share your skills or talents with others and help the group show that some things in life are in fact, free and that’s just fine. We don’t always have to spend money to get what we need.

Joe Creason Park is located directly across from the Louisville Zoo on Trevilian Way.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.