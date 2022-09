The Louder Than Life 2022 Schedule Is Here

Loudmouths, get ready: the schedule for this year’s Louder Than Life is finally here.

The music festival returns to the Expo Center from Thursday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The organizers announced the full schedule this afternoon. Weekend general admission tickets are currently on sale for $299.50 plus fees.

All times listed below are P.M., and all times are all subject to change.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

12:30 — Plush (Loudmouth Stage)

12:30 — Magg Dylan (DWPresents Stage)

1:00 — Maggie Lindemann (Space Zebra Stage)

1:05 — The Dead Deads (Revolver Stage)

1:30 — Two Sides of Me (DWPresents Stage)

1:35 — New Years Day (Loudmouth Stage)

1:40 — Eva Under Fire (Disruptor Stage)

2:10 — Dorothy (Space Zebra Stage)

2:15 — Superbloom (Revolver Stage)

2:15 — Asava (DWPresents Stage)

2:50 — Spiritbox (Loudmouth Stage)

2:50 — Mothica (Disruptor Stage)

3:00 — Nail Bite (DWPresents Stage)

3:25 — Taipei Houston (Revolver Stage)

3:30 — Nothing More (Space Zebra Stage)

4:00 — Lilith Czar (Disruptor Stage)

4:15 — Yungblud (Loudmouth Stage)

4:30 — Archers (DWPresents Stage)

4:35 — Royal & the Serpent (Revolver Stage)

5:00 — Highly Suspect (Space Zebra Stage)

5:10 — Giovannie and the Hired Guns (Disruptor Stage)

5:40 — Apocalyptica (Revolver Stage)

5:45 — Halestorm (Loudmouth Stage)

6:20 — Ho99o9 (Disruptor Stage)

6:40 — Evanescence (Space Zebra Stage)

7:05 — Ministry (Revolver Stage)

7:45 — Bring Me The Horizon (Loudmouth Stage)

8:00 — Tenacious D (Disruptor Stage)

9:00 — Nine Inch Nails (Space Zebra Stage)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

1:15 — Ego Kill Talent (Loudmouth Stage)

1:15 — The 500 Block (DWPresents Stage)

1:45 — The Luka State (Revolver Stage)

1:45 — Vended (Space Zebra Stage)

2:20 — AEIR (Disruptor Stage)

2:20 — All Good Things (Loudmouth Stage)

2:25 — The Dev (DWPresents Stage)

2:55 — Ded (Space Zebra Stage)

2:55 — Orbit Culture (Revolver Stage)

3:30 — Amigo The Devil (Loudmouth Stage)

3:30 — Archetypes Collide (Disruptor Stage)

3:45 — Young Other (DWPresents Stage)

4:05 — Poorstacy (Revolver Stage)

4:15 — In Flames (Space Zebra Stage)

4:40 — Mike’s Dead (Disruptor Stage)

5:00 — Clutch (Loudmouth Stage)

5:15 — Befell (DWPresents Stage)

5:15 — Suicide Silence (Revolver Stage)

5:45 — In This Moment (Space Zebra Stage)

5:55 — Crown The Empire (Disruptor Stage)

6:30 — Until I Wake (DWPresents Stage)

6:35 — Helmet (Revolver Stage)

6:35 — Mastodon (Loudmouth Stage)

7:10 — Baroness (Disruptor Stage)

7:30 — Lamb Of God (Space Zebra Stage)

7:50 — GWAR (Revolver Stage)

8:25 — Shinedown (Loudmouth Stage)

8:40 — Meshuggah (Disruptor Stage)

9:40 — Slipknot (Space Zebra Stage)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

1:20 — BREED (DWPresents Stage)

1:20 — Solence (Loudmouth Stage)

1:55 — Redlight King (Space Zebra Stage)

2:10 — Dropout Kings (Disruptor Stage)

2:30 — Scarlett O’Hara (DWPresents Stage)

2:30 — Airbourne (Loudmouth Stage)

2:45 — Bloodywood (Revolver Stage)

3:03 — Tetrarch (Space Zebra Stage)

3:20 — The Alive (Disruptor Stage)

3:40 — Pop Evil (Loudmouth Stage)

3:50 — Sevvven (DWPresents Stage)

4:00 — Trash Boat (Revolver Stage)

4:20 — Sevendust (Space Zebra Stage)

4:35 — Wargasm (Disruptor Stage)

5:05 — Jerry Cantrell (Loudmouth Stage)

5:10 — Drugs (Revolver Stage)

5:20 — Silly Goose (DWPresents Stage)

5:45 — Cherry Bombs (Disruptor Stage)

5:50 — Ghostemane (Space Zebra Stage)

6:20 — We Came As Romans (Revolver Stage)

6:30 — Widow7 (DWPresents Stage)

6:35 — Chevelle (Loudmouth Stage)

7:05 — Ill Nino (Disruptor Stage)

7:30 — Alice Cooper (Space Zebra Stage)

7:45 — Theory Of A Deadman (Revolver Stage)

8:35 — Body Count (Disruptor Stage)

8:35 — Rob Zombie (Loudmouth Stage)

9:40 — KISS (Space Zebra Stage)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

12:20 — The Strangers (Loudmouth Stage)

12:30 — Normundy (DWPresents Stage)

12:50 — Radkey (Space Zebra Stage)

1:25 — The Warning (Loudmouth Stage)

1:30 — Heartsick (DWPresents Stage)

2:00 — Dirty Honey (Space Zebra Stage)

2:15 — Shaman’s Harvest (Revolver Stage)

2:40 — The Joy Formidable (Loudmouth Stage)

2:50 — The Native Howl (Disruptor Stage)

2:55 — As You Were (DWPresents Stage)

3:25 — Crown Lands (Revolver Stage)

3:25 — The Struts (Space Zebra Stage)

4:00 — Carolesdaughter (Disruptor Stage)

4:10 — Jelly Roll (Loudmouth Stage)

4:30 — Rivals (DWPresents Stage)

4:35 — Oxymorrons (Revolver Stage)

5:00 — The Pretty Reckless (Space Zebra Stage)

5:10 — Joey Valence & Brae (Disruptor Stage)

5:45 — Anti-Flag (Revolver Stage)

5:50 — Papa Roach (Loudmouth Stage)

6:00 — Lines Of Loyalty (DWPresents Stage)

6:30 — Bayside (Disruptor Stage)

6:55 — Incubus (Space Zebra Stage)

7:15 — Bad Religion (Revolver Stage)

7:55 — Alice In Chains (Loudmouth Stage)

8:10 — Action Bronson (Disruptor Stage)

9:00 — Red Hot Chili Peppers (Space Zebra Stage)

