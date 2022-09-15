The Latin Music Awards KY Will Celebrate Local Musical Talent Tomorrow Night

The Latin Music Awards KY, a program that honors Kentucky’s best creators and performers of Latin American music, will return to Fourth Street Live! tomorrow night. The red carpet will be from 7-8 p.m., and the awards ceremony will be from 8-10:30 p.m.

There are more than 60 nominees in 15 categories:

Best Latin Artist

Best Female Latin Artist

Best Urban Latin Artist

Best Salsa Band

Best Latin Song

Best Latin Music Video

Best Mariachi Band

Best New Latin Artist

Best Tropical Artist

Best Christian Latin Artist

Best Latin DJ

Best Norteno & Regional Artist

Best Latin Music Producer

Best Latin Album

Best Latin Jazz

The list of performers includes the following artists: + Flow Band, A-Corde, Daglio, Tina DeAlderete, c, Asly Toro, Yariel, Daniel Whit, Giovani, Adrian Raylo and Itakma Luna. DJ El Jas is slated to host the evening and perform.

There’ll also be an afterparty at The Sports & Social Club (also at Fourth Street Live!) from 10:30 p.m. – 3 a.m., which will include music from DJ All Sensation and DJ Bon and salsa dancing from the Kentucky Salsa AllStars.

General admission SRO tickets are free, but you have to reserve them at this link. VIP tickets cost $25-$35 and get you a reserved seat, with the option of admission to the afterparty.

In a statement, Israel Cuenca, President of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky, said that his organization looks forward to awarding 12 partial scholarships to Hispanic students who will be studying music at UofL, Bellarmine, and Jefferson Community College.

Fourth Street Live! spokesperson Jenny Clements said in a press release: “Fourth Street Live is honored to be a part of the Latin Music Awards Kentucky and to support Hispanic Heritage Month. We are excited to welcome this event while celebrating all those nominated and performing.”

