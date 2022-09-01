Southern Restaurant Chain Waldo’s Chicken & Beer To Open In Louisville Next Month

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, a fast-casual restaurant chain that serves chicken and beer (of course) and has locations only in Southern states, will open a Louisville location next month.

Waldo’s, which Endeavor Restaurant Group is bringing to Louisville, will open on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. in Norton Commons.

After that, it’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The menu includes fried chicken “on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket,” plus “eight original sauces,” cheddar biscuits, salads and other food options. Drinks will include local beers, frozen specials and more.

Steve Ritchie, the founder and CEO of Endeavor Restaurant Group (of LouVino and Big Bad Breakfast), said in a statement, “We’re excited to open the first full-service Waldo’s in the booming area of Norton Commons. This latest addition meets all of Endeavor’s criteria for a great restaurant, including exceptional food and service in a lively atmosphere.”

Ritchie said in the statement that his go-to order at Waldo’s, which he and his wife Melissa first visited on a trip to Nashville last year, is the spicy “Fowl Mouth” chicken sandwich, plus fries. Hers is the chicken tenders with Waldo’s sauces, plus cheddar biscuits.

Ritchie also said that the Louisville location will have plenty of big-screen TVs; a gaming area with Jenga, darts, and a golf arcade machine; and “an expanded full-service menu, aiming to make this an exciting place to watch a game and enjoy exceptional food and drinks with friends and family.”

